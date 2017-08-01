Guys on the go can enjoy STOER in New York and London

STOER is the skincare brand that took its inspiration from the rugged Highlands of Scotland and creates products designed specifically for men’s unique skincare needs. We recently featured this fantastic line of scrubs, creams and serums and STOER is unequivocally the best lineup of facial care products for men.

STOER has now teamed with another premium brand and men flying in or out of JFK in New York or Heathrow or Gatwick in London can enjoy a relaxing and luxurious STOER facial program at Virgin Atlantic’s Clubhouse Spa.

STOER products are derived from naturally occurring ingredients that also thrive in harsher elements making them the ideal base for skincare meant for men’s rougher skin.

Read more below:

Stoer Skincare inks deal with Virgin Atlantic

The male grooming brand will soon be available in Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse Spas in London and the US

Cosmetics brand Stoer Skincare for Men, inspired by the Scottish Highlands, has inked a deal with Virgin Atlantic.

From 1 August, travellers visiting the Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse Spas at London Heathrow, Gatwick and John F. Kennedy International Airport in the US will now have access to the Stoer Jet Set Facial.

The facial includes the brand’s cleanser, scrub, serum, eye serum and mask.

“As a brand that focuses on global ingredients with a cutting edge approach to skin care, we are delighted to be working with Virgin airlines as the innovators of air travel,” said Marianne Morrison, founder of Stoer Skincare for Men.

“Stoer Skincare and Virgin airlines are both known for going against the grain in their respective industries and daring to do things differently, which is what makes this partnership so exciting.”

A Scottish native, Morrison is said to have been inspired to create the male grooming brand after experiencing the extremes of the Stoer region’s climate when growing up.

The new collection is designed to support the skin while travelling and to protect it from the dehydrating atmosphere of flying.

Rebecca Creer, Spas & Styling Manager at Virgin Atlantic, said: “We are always looking for new and innovative brands to partner with.

“Not only are Stoer products cutting edge, using new technology to deliver results, but Marianne is a real entrepreneur which fits so perfectly with our brand. The men’s skin care industry is a rapidly growing market and we want to make sure that we are offering only the best to our customers.”

Introduction by Doron Levy. Main article by Sarah Parsons, Courtesy Cosmetics Business