When Valentine’s Day comes around, Chopard enjoys playing modern-day Cupid. Rather than silver arrows, its quiver contains a sprinkling of diamonds and rubies teamed with white gold.

A bright ray of sunshine amid the grey of winter, Valentine’s Day is a dream occasion to reveal our feelings to the object of our affections. With Chopard as a messenger, tender confessions sparkle like promises of endless love.

Some say it with flowers, others with poems. Chopard unites the delicacy of the former and the romanticism of the latter within a watch. Framed by an 18-carat white gold case, the shimmering white textured mother-of-pearl dial of the Happy Diamonds Joaillerie model draws all eyes to the joyfully spinning five diamonds and five tiny ruby hearts that are a true Chopard signature. The stones are set on prongs – a new feature introduced to mark the 40th anniversary of the Happy Diamonds – and thus shine more brightly than ever. The brilliant-cut gemstones adorning the bezel further enhance this dazzling whiteness that a playful Cupid has shot through with flaming red arrows of passion.

When it comes to the game of love and seduction, the Geneva-based Maison holds the trump card. Hearts for the taking or amorously taken, you are the target and are duly warned: on Valentine’s Day, Chopard rarely misses its mark!

Courtesy Chopard