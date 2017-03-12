Happy Ocean – A colorful nautical adventure

Ever since it was launched, the Happy Sport collection has been an undeniable success. Over the years, it has been enriched with original creations, occasionally offbeat but consistently delightful. This year, Chopard is once again reinvigorating this iconic collection with the new Happy Ocean. Both sporty and elegant, Happy Ocean is the ideal watch for exploring the ocean floor, relaxing on a yacht or strolling on the sand. As technical as it is fun, it is water-resistant to 300 metres and beats to the rhythm of a self-winding Chopard movement.

For more than 20 years, the Happy Sport line has delighted fans of chic, sporty watches. The first of its kind when it was launched in 1993, the concept combines the nobility of diamonds with steel. Free of any setting, diamonds frolic between two sapphire crystals, illuminating the entire dial. Each model breathes new life to the collection. In the case of Happy Ocean, it’s a sea breeze that is energising the Happy Sport universe!

Change course for the ocean

Happy Ocean focuses on a nautical adventure. Combined with a large 40 mm steel case, the unidirectional rotating bezel with its two-tone blue-turquoise or blue-raspberry coloring is inspired by azure blue shades and brightly colored corals, while featuring a wave-shaped design for easier handling under water. The screw-down crown is marked with a C and the case-back is engraved with a wave motif. The intense blue dial brings to mind the ocean depths and is enhanced with a white minutes hand hemmed with blue or raspberry that glows at night or in dark, deep waters. The hour-markers and hours hands also illuminate with a blue hue, with all other indications required for diving in green. Five moving diamonds, like oxygen bubbles or tiny sparkling fish, swim around this beautiful aquarium. Floating with total freedom and the weightlessness experienced underwater…

Water-resistant to 300 metres, the Happy Ocean watch is powered by a self-winding Chopard movement (01.01-C) entirely developed and produced in the workshops of the Maison in Fleurier. And finally, a first for Chopard’s ladies’ watches in the form of a NATO strap – a sporty, light, fun material suited to all weather conditions and occasions.

A porthole opening onto an endless world of seaside pleasures, Happy Ocean is an invitation to head for the open waters. Inspiring daydreams of a sunny, warm day on the beach, this timepiece conjures up images of that perfect summer dip in the shimmering blue sea.

Courtesy Chopard