Hard Rock Resort to open in Davos this December

Hard Rock International has announced plans to launch a Swiss ski concept with the Hard Rock Hotel Davos. Slated for a December 2017 arrival in Davos Platz, Switzerland, the forthcoming outpost will be housed within the renovated 130-year-old former home of Spenglers Hotel Davos. The company has not yet announced the design team for the project.

The property will comprise 111 lavishly redesigned accommodations, including 31 one- to three-bedroom serviced apartments. An all-day eatery will be located on the first floor with an idyllic terrace alongside an upscale lobby bar as well as a private bar. A rooftop bar will maximize mountain and city views. Additional public amenities will include three conference rooms, the signature Rock Spa and Body Rock fitness center, and a historic chapel outfitted with a modern sound system, fully functional organ, and adaptable lighting.

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com