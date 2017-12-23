Hard Rock to open hotel in the Maldives in 2018

In partnership with Thai developer Singha Estate Public, Hard Rock International is planning to expand its portfolio into the Maldives. Slated to open Oct. 1, 2018, the Hard Rock Hotel Maldives and Hard Rock Cafe Maldives will be developed as part of Emboodhoo Lagoon project, the first integrated resort destination in the Maldives.

The upcoming Hard Rock property will be in one of the Maldives’ largest lagoons. Near the airport, the hotel will have 178 guestrooms, suites and villas.

The 185-seat Hard Rock Cafe Maldives will also be part of the $311.5-million investment in the first phase along with other hotels, entertainment, retail and dining. Hard Rock Hotel Maldives will be one of three resorts in the development.

These new venues will be added to Hard Rock International’s portfolio of 179 cafes, 24 hotels and 11 casinos across 74 countries. HRI owns, licenses and manages hotel/casino properties worldwide, in Tampa and Hollywood, Fla., which HRI’s parent company The Seminole Tribe of Florida owns and operates, Bali, Cancun, Ibiza, Las Vegas and San Diego.

New Hard Rock hotel, casino or hotel-casino projects are lined up for Atlanta, Atlantic City, Berlin, Budapest, London, Los Cabos, Maldives, New York City, Ottawa, Dalian and Haikou in China. Meanwhile, projects currently in the company’s Hard Rock Cafe development pipeline include Managua, Cairo, Wroclaw and Chengdu.

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com