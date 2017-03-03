Harrods launches first ever in-house designed furniture collection

The Harrods of London range, designed in-house by Harrods Interiors, draws its aesthetic from Art Deco jewellery and tailoring; comprising upholstery, occasional pieces and casegoods, the pieces ooze timeless style but with unexpected and unique detailing.

Velvets and twills for the collection were sourced from among Savile Row’s best suppliers. Casegoods – including the Carraway Drinks Cabinet – have been created by Italian design house Porada, and upholstery services carried out by family-owned furniture maker, Artistic Upholstery.

The Simpson Coffee Table is a standout living room focal point; the Tiverton Sofa and Parkside Armchair have graceful silhouettes; and the Ellington Dining Table with its striking geometric lines has a classic, glamorous feel.

“The elegant designs created by the Harrods Interiors team,” Annalise Fard, Director of Home at Harrods, explains, “bring together contemporary, understated finishes and the finest materials. A nod to Harrods heritage and the 1930s brings an air of sophistication to the collection. I love how the clasps of each of the occasional pieces encase the marble table tops; so evocative of the solitaire setting of a ring.”

