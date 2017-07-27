Healthy High-end Meals you can Make at Home

You’ve decided to organize an unforgettable dinner party for your loved ones and you need some fresh ideas. Your dishes should be healthy, tasty and good looking. You’ve watched so many cooking shows and wished to imitate those famous chefs. You don’t need to copy anyone, you already have what it takes. Make sure to follow detailed instructions provided below and you’ll end up with some high-class meals in no time. Get yourself started and prepare for standing ovations.

Start the meal with Asian Chicken Noodle Soup

Bring the Chinese tradition to your house. For thousands of years, eastern nations used shiitake as a symbol of health and longevity. Besides that, these mushrooms are packed with iron and antioxidants. To prepare this dish you’ll need to boil some salted water in a medium saucepan. Cook some sugar snaps until bright green. This should be achieved in a minute. Remove the snaps to a plate in order to cool. Another 5 minutes should be used to cook buckwheat noodles until al dente. Drain them for a while, then rinse them with cold water and drain again.

In another, bigger saucepan, start cooking seasoned chicken strips. Use 1 tablespoon of the sesame oil, salt, and pepper. Cook until the chicken gets slightly browned. You’ll need approximately 3 minutes for this. Another tablespoon of sesame oil should be used to cook shiitakes. Again, season them with salt and pepper. Cover them and cook for 5 minutes. At the end, add the broth, noodles, chicken, snaps, and scallions and cook few minutes over a moderate heat. Before serving, taste the soup and decide if it needs more seasoning.

The main dish should be Cheddar-Stuffed Burgers

Once your guests are warmed up with the soup, they’ll be ready for more. In order to make these tasty burgers, you’ll need a large bowl and put some cabbage with a tablespoon of salt. Massage the cabbage for 4 minutes until it softens and releases its juices. Drain it and rinse it afterward. After you clean the bowl, add the vinegar, sugar, salt and mustard seeds. Pour a cup of water on the top. Add the cabbage and let it rest for 2 hours.

Take another large saucepan and heat 1 ½ inches of oil to 325 degrees. Mix shallots with flour and fry them all at once. You’ll need something around 7 minutes until they’re golden and done. Drain and season the shallots. Prepare the beef by mixing it with onion powder, garlic powder, Worcestershire sauce, paprika and some salt and pepper. Make some 4-inch patties once beef is mixed with all other ingredients. Put the shredded cheese between two patties and seal them by pinching the edges together. Cook the patties for 3 minutes on each side, add some pickled cabbage in the buns before you put the burgers in as well.

Finish with Bittersweet Chocolate Cremeux

The dinner party is heating up and you’ll need a dessert. Get a medium saucepan and bring some cream and milk to a simmer. Whisk the egg yolks with salt and sugar in a medium bowl. Start adding the hot cream while whisking. Continue with cooking the mixture on a moderately low heat. Don’t forget to stir constantly for around 5 minutes. The custard will thicken and coat the spoon. Prepare a heatproof bowl to strain a custard. For this, you’ll need a fine sieve. Add some chopped chocolate until melted. This will happen in 2 minutes. In order to balance the dish, make sure to add some true whey protein powder and continue whisking. The mixture should become smooth and ready to be poured into ceramic glasses. Cover the surface with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 6 hours. The best results will be achieved if you let it rest overnight. Once done, add some whipped cream and chocolate shavings on top.

The recipes mentioned above should be enough for you first fancy dinner party. Everyone will be happy to try your masterpieces. Make sure to start preparing them earlier, so you don’t get in a situation to make mistakes. Making healthy and tasty meals should be done with love and patience.