Here’s the Final Production LaFerrari Aperta…

The final LaFerrari Aperta to be built will cross the auction block this weekend.

A unique LaFerrari Aperta has been built that will be auctioned off to benefit the charity Save the Children. The Italian automaker announced the special, one-of-a-kind exotic last month after seeing the success of the coupe that fetched $7 million in support of the National Italian American Foundation Earthquake Relief Fund.

Originally only 209 LaFerrari Apertas were scheduled to be produced, but now the total production run will be 210 units with the addition of this unique auction car.

It will be offered on September 9 during the Leggenda e Passione sale, hosted by RM Sotheby’s. The event will be held on Ferrari’s Fiorano track and is expected to be the most important single marque collector’s car auction in history.

As for the special LaFerrari Aperta, it features a one-of-a-kind livery with metallic Rosso Fuoco and metallic Bianco Italia double racing stripes. Inside, there’s black Alcantara and shiny black carbon fiber with red leather inserts on the seats and red stitching.

