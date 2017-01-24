Here’s Where To Go On Holiday If Money Is No Object In 2017





If you have the luxury of financial resources, where would you go? The possibilities are endless, but keep on reading and we’ll let you know some of the places that you should add to your bucket list . In these destinations, you can splurge all you want, and in the end, have a holiday that you will forever remember.

Safari in South Africa





Safaris are abundant in South Africa, but if you do not care about money, there are options that will be perfect for a luxurious experience. The Kruger National Park is the most popular area for safari excursions, and around it, you will have a lot of choices for luxury accommodations. To make the experience even more luxurious, do not join the crowd. Find exclusive trips that will take you to the most coveted spots where you can have up close and personal encounter with animals in the wild. Have someone who is knowledgeable to take you to the areas where you can find a dense concentration of animals.

Dubai

Dubai is one of the grandest destinations that you can visit if you do not care about spending money. To make the most out of your stay , choose Burj Al Arab as your accommodation. This sail-shaped 7-star hotel stands tall and proud along a world-class beach. The interior glitters in gold and is reflective of grandeur in many ways. You can also stay in a desert and experience a luxurious safari away from the hustle and bustle of city living. You can also go shopping for the top designer brands. You will also have endless selection of five-star restaurants that can offer one-of-a-kind gastronomic feast.

City Break in Sydney

If you are visiting Australia, Sydney is a city that you should not miss. It may seem touristy, but it will be worth braving the crowds just to experience its best attractions. It is home to a wide selection of luxury accommodations and five-star restaurants that will offer a gastronomic feast . During your city break, you will have a lot of attractions to see. Sydney Opera House is one of the most popular attractions you should not miss. It is one of the World Heritage sites that you should see. Take a cruise along the harbour and see attractions like Taronga Zoo and Watsons Bay. Darling Harbour is another place you should see, which is home to a number of shops and museums. There are also many galleries that display high-end art from up and coming artists not only in Australia, but the rest of the world.

Skiing in Meribel

One of the top skiing destinations, this is an excellent choice for luxury holidays. Whether you are with family or friends, this will be a good pick. There are luxury chalets in Meribel that can offer five-star accommodations, as well as high-end hotels. Whether you are a beginner or an expert in skiing, Meribel is sure to be a lot of fun. There are also many restaurants where you can have a filling meal. For sure, you won’t go hungry.

