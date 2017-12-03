Hermes opens newly renovated flagship store in Toronto

Hermès has reopened its Toronto flagship in a larger space on Bloor Street West, as it continues to attract global flagships. The new Hermes store covers 5,800 square feet of retail space on 2 floors. Hermès’ exterior includes a simple beige rose brickwork facade with beveled windows and large, recessed windows. Parisian architecture agency RDAI designed the space, a long time collaborator of the maison.

At the centre of the store is an oval staircase with marble steps and cherry wood topped with a leather handrail. The ground floor features scarves, jewelry, fragrances, and men’s ready-to-wear. The fragrance area includes a dedicated table, and the men’s area includes custom-made hockey sticks created specifically for the new store.

The second floor includes an expansive offering of women’s ready-to-wear, as well as Canada’s first Hermès homewear section. The second floor also includes a personalized space that can be closed off for privacy.

Adapted from Retail Insider / all photos courtesy of Hermès

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com