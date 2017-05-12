High-tech Improvements for the 21st-century Luxury Home

Today’s luxury homes have at least one thing in common: they’re all high-tech, smart homes. In fact, not only are luxury homes making use of these features, nearly half of American homes saw smart home technology upgrades last year. Markets and Markets projects the smart home market will be worth $79.57 billion by 2022. All this means that high-tech features are now expected in today’s luxury homes.

If you’re looking for ways to add value to your home, here are four high-tech updates to consider:

The Center of Today’s Connected Home: Your 4K Smart TV

Electronics manufacturers have been envisioning the future smart home as centered around connected TVs. The smart TV can serve as a center for entertainment, but it can also be useful in interfacing with smart home control menus, accessing the internet and monitoring security cameras. Smartphones and voice command can function as remote controls for controlling smart TVs as well as other connected technology.

Today’s smart TVs have 4K Ultra HD resolution, which represents four times the pixels of standard high-definition TVs. We first saw 4K broadcasting during the summer Olympics in Rio, and we’re expecting to see the premiere of 8K broadcasting at the Tokyo 2020 summer Olympics (when the first 8K TVs are expected to hit the market), CNN reports. If you can’t wait that long, Sharp has an 8K TV available now that delivers 16 times the resolution of an HDTV for $133,000.

Enhancing Your Entertainment Center: Home Movie Theater

For the true home entertainment buff, 4K TVs now come in big-screen sizes of 65 inches and up, which can serve as the center of a home movie theater. Alternately, you can set up a home theater projector with an average screen size of 120 inches.

A great home entertainment system isn’t complete without surround sound. Today’s cutting-edge in surround sound is a 7.1 system, which adds a pair of back channel speakers to a 5.1 system to create a more three-dimensional effect. THX provides a guide for how to set up your 7.1 speaker system for optimal performance.

You can pump music to other rooms of your home and even your deck and swimming pool with a whole-home audio system. If you’re still building your home, you can include in-wall and ceiling speakers. Otherwise, it’s easier to add wireless speakers.

Automating Your Home: Smart Home Technology

While entertainment systems are typically the entry gate to smart home technology, a fully connected home includes home automation features. You can use smart home technology to automate your home security, temperature control, lighting and smoke detectors. You can even get robots that clean your floor and mow your lawn.

The key to automating your home is to install a home automation system like ADT Pulse. ADT Pulse lets you use your smartphone or tablet to arm and disarm your home security system, monitor security cameras and control lights and temperature. Pulse integrates with Nest Learning Thermostat, one of today’s most popular smart home devices.

Making Your Home Energy-efficient: Solar Technology

Converting your home to solar power can cut your energy bills by anywhere from $7,000 to $30,000 over a 20-year period, Energy Sage says. Depending on your home’s design and location, you can opt to go with passive solar heating, active solar heating or photovoltaic solar panels.

You can even use your solar-powered home to run your car. Whether installed indoors or outdoors, Tesla’s Powerwall can provide solar power even if you don’t have solar paneling. You can use it to power your whole home or as a backup generator.

Courtesy TheTopTier Digital Media