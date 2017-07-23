Highly anticipated Dream Hollywood Hotel is now officially open

The highly anticipated Dream Hollywood has made its debut in the funky Los Angeles neighborhood. Housed within a structure crafted by locally based Killefer Flammang Architects, the hotel features a design from Rockwell Group that honors the city’s history of mid-century modern architecture with garden-inspired elements and plush upholstery.

The Dream Hollywood blends the indoors and outdoors, welcoming guests with an airy, sundrenched lobby leading to a garden-inspired pathway that includes a lighting scheme that mimics the shadows cast by sunlight through trees. More garden elements are evident throughout, with grass strips set between stone tile floors and trellis-inspired divider walls. Guestroom corridors also channel an outdoor aesthetic with trellis and louver fixtures suggesting daylight streaming through the wooden slats.

Featured among the Dream Hollywood’s 178 guestrooms and suites is the 1,800-square-foot Guest House suite, which houses a private screening room and 360-degree city views. Two color schemes define the rooms, with one palette emphasizing the tones of the sky, water, and white houses against a desert backdrop, while the other will draw upon warmer sunset hues.

The modern, open accommodations feature freestanding patinaed bronze shelving to partition the bathrooms, and custom wallcoverings over beds capture abstract depictions of iconic city landscapes. The spacious, glass-walled presidential suite offer simple midcentury architecture, with an oversized pivoting wood feature door welcoming visitors along with sprawling LA views framed through floor-to-ceiling windows. A dining bar area, glass-enclosed daybed, and a flexible living room are also included.

Amenities include the 1,000-square-foot fitness center as well as the 11,000-square-foot rooftop pool, restaurant, and lounge. The structure is home to five restaurant and nightlife concepts also conceived by the TAO Group. The Highlight Room, Beauty & Essex, TAO Asian Bistro, and the Avenue nightclub are all also designed by Rockwell Group, while Studio Collective conceived designs for Luchini Pizzeria and Bar. The 3,000 square feet meeting space will open this fall.

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com