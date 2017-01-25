Hilton launches new upscale brand Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Hilton announced the launch of a vibrant new brand that offers guests a refreshing choice for an independent hotel stay – Tapestry Collection by Hilton: A gathering of original, upscale hotels, offering travelers independent hotel experiences combined with value and reliability.

Tapestry Collection by Hilton marks the 14th brand and second collection brand for Hilton, the world’s fastest-growing hospitality company on an organic net unit growth percentage basis.

Tapestry Collection by Hilton was curated due to customer and owner demand for original upscale hotels that cater to guests seeking reliability and value in their independent hotel choices. Each hotel will maintain its individual spirit, offering guests an experience that is approachable and familiar as well as different from other hotels. In addition, each stay is backed by the reassurance of the Hilton name as well as its unmatched commercial engine and award-winning Hilton HHonors program.

“The launch of Tapestry Collection by Hilton extends Hilton’s proven growth strategy, which focuses on developing clearly-defined brands organically to grow our global footprint, create more hotel options for existing guests and attract new guests,” said Christopher J. Nassetta, president and CEO, Hilton. “Tapestry Collection by Hilton will enable us to provide the best of both worlds to travelers who are looking for an independent hotel experience but also want the consistency and reassurance they expect from Hilton.”

Seven hotels have signed letters of intent with the collection in the following cities: Syracuse, N.Y.; Chicago, Ill.; Nashville, Tenn.; Warren, N.J.; Hampton, Va., and two in Indianapolis, Ind. The collection has an additional 35 deals in process, with the first property expected to convert to Tapestry Collection by Q3 2017. Further additions to the collection will be announced in the coming months.

The Tapestry Collection by Hilton is positioned in the upscale segment just below Curio – A Collection by Hilton, which has been highly successful since launching in 2014. Curio today operates more than 30 upper upscale hotels in seven countries with another 45 in the global development pipeline.

According to Bobby Bowers, Senior Vice President, Operations, for industry research firm STR, the supply of independent properties in the upscale market is estimated to be more than 15,000 hotels globally. “Considering the size of the market, Tapestry Collection by Hilton should find ample opportunity for conversions well into the future,” Bowers said. “This move is consistent with Hilton’s strategy of creating and developing original brands that fuel organic growth.”

While numerous brands compete in the luxury and upper upscale segments, Hilton’s extensive consumer feedback and competitive data analysis have revealed a white space opportunity in the upscale market segment, especially for a collection brand.

Hilton has launched several brands in the past decade including Home2 Suites by Hilton in 2009, Curio – A Collection by Hilton in 2014, Canopy by Hilton in 2014 and Tru by Hilton in 2016. Combined, they have added 20,000 rooms to the Hilton footprint, with another 66,000 in the pipeline.

“With Tapestry Collection by Hilton we are responding to our guests’ and owners’ desire for a compelling new choice for an upscale collection brand,” said Mark Nogal, global head, Curio – A Collection by Hilton and Tapestry Collection by Hilton. “A ‘tapestry’ is a one-of-a-kind, woven piece of art, making it the ideal name for our new collection of hotels that are dedicated to being different.”

