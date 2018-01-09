Hilton to launch third Curio Collection branded hotel in London

Hilton has signed a franchise agreement with the Gantry Group to open a hotel in London’s Stratford under its Curio Collection in 2020. The London Gantry will be the group’s third Curio hotel in the UK, following the Trafalgar St James Hotel which relaunched under the brand last year, and Lincoln Plaza, which is set to open later this year.

It will be a new 18-storey hotel with 285 bedrooms, bar and restaurant spaces and a sky bar with views across the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. The Gantry Group, a new joint venture between Black Friar Holdings and a £1.1bn institutional investor, will operate the hotel when it opens.

Launched in 2014, the Curio Collection by Hilton is a collection of “upper upscale hotels with character”.

Patrick Fitzgibbon, senior vice president, development, EMEA, Hilton said: “Stratford is London’s fastest growing business and leisure district… The legacy of the 2012 Summer Olympics is evident, with world class facilities in transport, entertainment, shopping and sport, all within walking distance of the Gantry London.”

Warren Malschinger, director at the Gantry Group added he was “excited” to work on the company’s first project in partnership with Hilton.

Chris Fegan, director of design studio ICA, said: “By layering the heritage of Stratford into the design we feel that we have created something that is iconic and will be a unique experience for guests.”

The hotel’s entrance will feature a curved two-storey podium, with the exterior featuring a “skin” of copper-coloured fins. The interiors will contrast raw and luxurious, and hard and soft, for example reclaimed chandeliers and velvet furniture.

James Byrne, director at Ardmore, which won the £77m build contract and has previously worked on the Ned, the Four Seasons at Ten Trinity Square and the Corinthia London, said the company was “thrilled” to have been selected for the project.

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com