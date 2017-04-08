HondaJet Makes Chinese Debut At ABACE Show

The HondaJet is one of the stars of the 2017 ABACE show where it is making its debut. The new light jet has been developed by the U.S.-based Honda Aircraft subsidiary of Japan’s Honda Motor Co. at Greensboro, North Carolina.

Deliveries began after initial U.S. FAA certification was achieved back in December 2015, and this was followed by approval from Europe’s EASA agency in May 2016. As of the end of March, the manufacturer had delivered 37 of this innovative aircraft. According to Honda Aircraft president and CEO Michimasa Fujino it intends to deliver around 60 more in its next fiscal year, which starts in April 2017 and runs to the end of March 2018. There are more than 100 HondaJets on order, and in November the company increased production rates from four to five per month.

To date, no sales have been logged in the Asia Pacific region but Fujino told AIN that he expects this to change soon. “There has been some strong interest from Asia and that’s why we’re coming to the ABACE show, because we want to verify this interest,” he commented.

Fujino and his team believe that the technology delivered by the HondaJet represents such a leap forward in the private jet market that it will significantly expand the light jet segment. So far, the aircraft has attracted interest from a mix of private individuals (some of them wanting to pilot their own aircraft), companies and, increasingly, charter operators who could open the door to larger fleet sales.

According to Fujino, rising wealth across Asia is paving the way for market expansion, with China now having one of the world’s highest concentrations of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs). For now, the ratio of private aircraft per HNWI in China is 3.6, whereas in North America it is around 18, according to Honda.

“[For domestic flights in China] most cities are within the [2,266 km/1,223 nmi] range of the HondaJet,” explained Fujino. Another advantage that the aircraft has in a country with limited airport infrastructure is its ability to land on less than 3,050 feet of runway and take off with just 4,000 feet.

“And business people in China are now more focused on efficiency [rather than aircraft size]. He maintained that the younger generation of wealthy Chinese is “very particular about their lifestyle and the quality of the products they buy.” In his view, these factors play to the strengths of the Honda brand.

Beyond China, Fujino sees prospects for the HondaJet in other strong Asia Pacific economies, including Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore. He feels that his native Japan may also be ready for an aircraft in this class, but observed that, “this may have to wait until some more [airport] infrastructure is available.”

The HondaJet boasts a higher maximum cruise altitude than most aircraft in its class, at 43,000 feet versus no more than 41,000 feet. It can cruise at up to 422 knots (781 km/h) and, according to Honda Aircraft, has 17 percent better fuel efficiency than direct competitors.

The journey from Greensboro, North Carolina, to Shanghai for this week’s ABACE show is the HondaJet’s longest yet. The direct distance is 6,624 nm (12,258 km), but the aircraft made multiple stops on the way. Previously, it has flown to Japan and also to South America.

Following the ABACE show, the HondaJet is due to visit Hong Kong International airport next week on April 19 and Taipei Songshan Airport on April 21.