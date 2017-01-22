Hospitality brands celebrate presidential inauguration without political bias

Luxury hospitality brands all across Washington are offering special packages for the presidential inauguration Jan. 20 to capitalize on the event’s tendency to draw high-net-worth individuals, despite political standing.

The Ritz-Carlton, Embassy Row and Kimpton Hotel Palomar are just a few of the hotels to provide special programs, packages, decorations and themed events to celebrate the changing presidents. While this U.S. presidential election has been no less than volatile, for Washington this is the city’s biggest event, meaning hospitality brands will take advantage regardless of political standing.“The Inauguration is a marquee event for the District,” said Taylor Rains, managing partner at Flugel Consulting, LLC. “It’s essentially the city’s version of the World Cup.

“It comes every four years and brings with it activities and events that span the week,” he said. “Although this most recent election cycle was less than typical, it’s important for the city to continue its tradition of excellence in ringing in a new administration.

Inauguration events

While the political election this year has been a bumpy road, hospitality brands in Washington must put aside political parties and focus on the big event. The inauguration is the most significant event in the city, making this a crucial time period for hotels.

However, these locations much buckle down, heighten security and look out for any dangerous happens and prevent any sort of fight that might breakout. With several marches and protests taking place during the main event, the day is sure to be hectic.

The Ritz-Carlton rolled out a package specific to the event, hoping to accommodate affluent consumers who are attending the high profiled day. “Discover the District in Luxury” is the location’s special $150,000 package for today’s inauguration.

“Discover the District in Luxury” provides guests with a four-night stay in a luxury suite with club access that includes concierge service, complimentary food and beverage and entrance to the Equinox gym.

An exclusive 3cts round blue certified Ceylon Sapphire necklace has been designed for guests buying the package handmade platinum and diamond micropavé frame. There are also private dinners at exclusive restaurants around the city, private cocktail reception, first-class airline tickets.

The Ritz-Carlton is also offering gowns and tuxes as well as hair and makeup session. More keepsakes include monogrammed pillowcases.

Guests will also get to attend the inauguration and a back house hotel tour.

Embassy Row hotel features specially designed rooms, 10 percent off food and drink, Press Reader newspaper subscription, access to business center, gym and adult playground.

More packages

Kimpton Hotel Palomar Washington DC’s Inaugural Ball Vanity Spa Suite Package sees guests saying in the Vanity Spa Suite, professional makeup and hair styling, an on-demand tailor and an in-room bar.

The package costs $5,000, and a higher tier of the package, titled the First Family package, goes for $250,000.

The Mandarin Oriental, Washington also offered an exclusive shopping experience for guests visiting the United States capital for the 2017 presidential inauguration Jan. 20.

Mandarin Oriental teamed with “quintessential Americana shop” The Great Republic, a Colorado Springs, CO-based retailer specializing in rare books, forgotten treasures and modern-day collectibles. With higher-than-normal foot traffic during next weekend’s inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, Mandarin Oriental may see visitors and guests drop by to shop The Great Republic’s historic wares (see more).

“By hosting Inauguration guests and activities, properties in and around the city are demonstrating a commitment to the District’s political culture, not – as some have alluded – an endorsement of any given candidate or ideology,” Mr. Rains said.

By Courtesy Luxury Daily