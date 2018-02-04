Hotel de Paris unveils stunning US$38.000 a night Princess Grace Suite

Hotel de Paris Monte Carlo has recently unveiled a stunning new suite on the French Riviera, a jaw-dropping two-floor penthouse suite, entirely dedicated to Princess Grace.

Stretching across the two top floors of the property, the Princess Grace Suite is a showcase of the mark the Princess left on the history of the Principality with the suite’s interiors displaying her work and personal souvenirs, including her favourite poems and books.

Located in one of Monaco’s most exceptional settings, the two-storey two-bedroom suite boasts a refined, modern decor and offers a 180-degree view of the Mediterranean from three terraces and a patio. Other features and services include a private in-suite concierge, an infinity pool which opens onto an outdoor lounge area, a granite Jacuzzi, a shower-hammam, a dedicated private room at the property’s spa, the Thermes Marins Monte-Carlo, in winter, and a tent at the Monte-Carlo Beach Club in summer.

Guests booking the Princess Grace Suite receive a complimentary Meet & Greet service at the airport or heliport and transport in and out in a luxury car or helicopter. Services available to guests on request for a fee include an in-suite Rossano Ferretti hairstylist and an in-suite Alain Ducasse dinner. Rates for the Princess Grace Suite start from EUR 30.000 per night.

Hotel de Paris Monte-Carlo was one of Princess Grace’s favourite venues, choosing it as a place to celebrate momentous occasions alongside Prince Rainier III such as their 20-year wedding anniversary as well as the 25th anniversary of the reign of Prince Rainer III, among others.

The property is currently undergoing the most important renovation and restructuring program in its history with major innovations including the addition of new suites and the revamp of existing rooms and suites as well as a new spa, fitness and pool area. During this time, the hotel remains open with 53 rooms and suites and is scheduled to fully reopen in November 2018.

Situated in the very heart of Monte Carlo and with direct access to the Thermes Marins Monte Carlo, as well as being home to some of the world’s finest dining addresses such as the Michelin-starred Le Louis XV – Alain Ducasse, Le Grill restaurant and one of the finest wine cellars in the world.

