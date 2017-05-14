How to gift people who have everything

One predicament those in the upper echelons of society often come upon is the inability to find a suitable gift. Sure, money is not an issue in the purchase, but money is not an issue for the receiver of the gift as well. Sometimes it can feel like they already have everything.

This may be true. They may have everything (or access to everything) that money can buy. But luckily, money can’t buy everything. And that is the sweet spot where the perfect gifts can be found.

Sentimental

The first place to start is with something sentimental. This obviously depends on how close you are to the person and how many connections and memories you have together.

If you are close and have many shared memories then this will be much easier. Think back to some of the best memories you have with this person. It is likely that there is a great gift that you could give that is associated with these memories. It can be photography, or something from a place you visited. The real point is that as soon as they look at it they understand exactly why you gave it to them and it has a special meaning that just you two will understand.

Unique

Sure, money can buy anything. But what if people don’t even know something exists? Money could buy it – but the lack of knowledge holds them back.

This requires a little more work to find a good unique gift that they will enjoy. You will typically not find it selling on any mainstream sites and you won’t hear about it much. This is, in fact, a pre-qualifier for a unique gift.

You can find interesting niche sites that will offer things that are unique and hard to find elsewhere on the internet. Finding the site is still the easy part, however. You need to find the site, and then be able to search through and find something that they will actually enjoy or be able to use.

Gag

This is probably the worst of the three options. But when all else fails, and you can’t think of anything else to give, you could always try the humor route.

Gag gifts are made to be funny and are often appreciated because they come with a laugh. There are entire websites built around good gag gifts, or you could just look on Pinterest and find some great options.

You will want to be careful when buying gag gifts for wealthy people. Some have a great sense of humor and will enjoy nothing more than a hilarious gift that brings out a loud laugh. Others tend to be more on the stern side and a gag gift will either go unnoticed, or worse cause offense.

It is always a little harder buying gifts when someone seems to have it all, but as with anything in this world, if you are willing to put in the time and search around, you can always succeed.

