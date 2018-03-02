How to Keep Your Home Luxuriously Clean

When you’re leading a busy life, scrubbing your home from top to bottom is probably the last thing you want to do with your time. “Most of us enjoy a clean, tidy space, but it can be a real challenge to stay on top of household chores when the time is short,” says Belgravia estate agent, Best Gapp. Here’s the good news – we’ve put together a handy list of our favourite cleaning hacks to keep your home fresh and lovely without the pain.

1. Fall in love with lemons

Lots of household cleaning products are lemon scented – why? Because it’s one of the freshest, cleanest smell out there and it can really lift the senses. Instead of using harsh chemicals, using a squeeze of lemon when you’re cleaning can work wonders at cutting through grease and making your sink sparkle.

2. Look after your sponges

Sponges can be a breeding ground for nasty bacteria – all those warm, moist conditions are inviting germs to set up home and wreak their havoc. A quick hack to keep your sponge free from yuck is to give it a good wash in soapy water then pop it in the microwave for half a minute. It’ll be as good as new and if the quality is good you can repeat the process every few days to keep things fresh

3. Use more vinegar

Many grandmothers will be able to tell you about the virtues of vinegar when it comes to cleaning glass, and there’s a good reason. A good squirt of vinegar is just as good as any chemical, and it’s also great for getting rid of hard water splashes on mirrors. “Make it part of your daily routine to give your mirrors a quick wipe when you’re cleaning your teeth before bed and you’ll find that looking after your glass is no longer such a drag” suggests Fulham estate agent, Lawsons & Daughters.

4. Bring out the sticky tape

Crumbs, dust and fluff accumulate quickly in any home, particularly in those with pets and children. A roll of sticky tape can be invaluable in keeping your home mess-free without having to keep bringing out the vacuum cleaner. Just pick up bits of debris when you see them and you’ll save yourself a much longer job in the long run.

5. Add a touch of baking powder to your washing

Robert Holmes says that baking powder is a great way for cleaning all sorts of things around the house, and adding just a cup to your washing will also work wonders for your whites too. And it’s way better for the environment than harsh chemicals and bleaches.

6. Get to know your stains and how to deal with them

Spillages happen in all homes, and if not dealt with correctly they can leave nasty stains. All stains are not made equal, so it’s important to know what remedies work best for the type of accident and to act fast. Here are some of the best hacks from Marylebone estate agent Kubie Gold for getting rid of common stains fast:

Fruit Juice: add a teaspoon of dishwasher liquid to some warm water and gently apply to the mark.

Wine: pour a liberal amount of salt on the stain will help soak it up, then dab with a small amount of detergent and 3% hydrogen peroxide.

Lipstick: Blot with acetone-based nail polish remover then use a mild detergent solution to gently dab the stain away.

Courtesy TheTopTier Digital Media