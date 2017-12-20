How to Pick the Best Plants for Your Landscape: Best Options Included

So, you’re planning to have those beautiful plants for your landscape? But, how great are you when it comes to choosing the right plants? Indeed, there are specific considerations once deciding on the best plants for your landscape. It is your goal to make your landscape a lot more attractive, right? If yes, then be guided on how to pick the best plants to consider.

Guide to Picking Plants for Your Landscape

Consider the following factors once picking the best plants for your landscape:

Types of Trees

Of course, there will always be room for error. However, if you put a big tree in an area wherein it doesn’t belong, wouldn’t it be so annoying? So, what should you do to avoid such mistake?

When choosing a tree, you need to be very wise. Most trees could be slow growers, so this means that you need to wait almost numbers of years to gain the benefits of planting them. It is crucial that you should know what to expect first before you plant a tree. Be familiar with the categories of trees, which include the following:

Flowering trees

Evergreen trees

Fast-growing trees

Fall-foliage trees

Dwarf trees

Garden Shrubs

You might as well consider shrubs, and some of them are good options for foundation plantings as they stay compact, so there is a need for a minimal maintenance only. Roses could be so favourite since they are appealing to both your nose and eyes. There are also categories of shrubs that you might choose from such as the following:

Shrubs for all colour

Flowering shrubs

Evergreen shrubs

Fast-growing shrubs

Vines

Most homeowners would like to classify vines based on how they will be used in the landscaping. Due to their vigour and versatility, most gardeners love vines. However, there is a need for you to be very careful as you choose for the best vine. Most vines are considered as invasive plants.

Ground Covers

Some of the ground covers are referred as foliage plants, and with that, they aren’t popular as spectacular flowering displays though they have these attractive leaves. Blue Rug Juniper is a very popular ground cover for landscaping. Nevertheless, many homeowners would want more from the ground cover. They want for it to bloom profusely and could prevent soil erosion too. With that, flowering ground covers might be considered.

Perennials

Many would love flower gardening that is almost the same with growing perennials. If you don’t want to replant annuals yearly, then having some perennials which come up after year is considered to be a no-brainer for low maintenance. You just have to remember that though they could be in low maintenance; still, they aren’t maintenance-free. You have to expect to perform certain tasks like dividing the perennials keeping them robust. And of course, you need to keep your lawn neat and clean. Below are some of the categories of perennials:

Short perennials

Succulents and cacti

Long-blooming perennials

Tall perennials like hardy hibiscus

Annuals

And for annuals, three common options that you might consider are the following:

Decorating for Memorial Day

Bedding Plants

Injecting bursts of colour to the landscape on an as-needed basis

However, choosing plants must depend on the shade or sun preferences like impatiens and red salvia.

Other Factors to Consider

Other than the ones discussed earlier, there are other factors that must be considered. And these factors are as follow:

Pests that could ruin both the plant and the landscape so a good pest control product should be considered along with the weeds that might grow rapidly if you could not maintain your lawn so the best weeder should also matter.

How about drought conditions that you might experience? This is another matter to bear in mind.

The type of soil you are planning to have these plants is also a great consideration.

Final Thoughts

So, you now have an idea about which plant best suits your landscape, right? Are you planning to start showing your gardening skills now? Just bear in mind the things I have mentioned above for you to be guided throughout what you need to accomplish. Have a beautiful and attractive landscape by choosing the right plants!

Here’s a video to watch as to how to choose the best plants for landscape:



Courtesy TheTopTier Digital Media