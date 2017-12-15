How to Plan a Luxury Winter Wedding

It will be the best day of your life, but leading up to the magical day can cause a lot of stress if planning hasn’t been properly done. Now that you’re engaged you can start looking at dates and different idea you have in mind.

If you’re thinking about having a winter wedding there’s a lot more to think about, the wedding parties clothing, the weather and location all play a big part in the day and if you want a luxury wedding planning ahead will be beneficial. It’s never too early to plan your wedding and here are a few ways to help you get started.

Assess Your Budget

Getting ideas for the wedding is great, however, you might find out in the future that it’s out of your price range. Assessing your budget before shopping around will help you in picking affordable choices that you like.

If you start picking things you want and realized you can’t afford them, it can really put a dampener on what you end up choosing. Knowing the timescale you must save in and what you’ll be able to afford will play a massive part in your selection process. So, even before you can fall in love with an idea you won’t get attached knowing it’s out of the question.

A lot of couples can end up in sticky situations as they commit to wedding purchases they can’t afford and create an extra debt or must cut costs elsewhere dramatically.

Cater for Your Guests

Obviously, everything you pick for your wedding should make you happy, but considering what your guests will enjoy will help you enjoy the day more. Seeing all your guests interact and having fun will naturally make the day better for yourself, it’s a good idea to have novelties set up so you don’t have to worry about them on the day.

Likely you’ll be celebrating indoors in the winter so activities such as a photo booth, games, dancing and a glitter makeup station are popular choices, but thinking about activities that everyone can get involved in is important to make your day memorable for you and everyone attending.

Research Different Themes

Winter is full of festivities and your wedding can have a theme easily based on that, if you have your heart set on a certain theme in the winter go all out with it! If you have the time (or the patience), handmade decorations add a personal touch and will save you a lot of money.

The theme can be pretty much anything you want though, it doesn’t have to be winter related. Asking friends about family may spark some ideas for you to think about in further detail, or you could even try combining some ideas if you’re undecided.

Do You Want a Wedding Planner?

The short answer is yes, another choice for you to make is whether to use a wedding planner and although it may just seem like another expense, they can potentially save you money. Wedding planners are masters of their trade, they can get additional discounts, find locations/ products you can’t and finally take away a lot of the stress before your big day.

You can always have a meeting with a few and see if your dream day and a budget are achievable and if they can manage it, why not let them do the hard work?

Overall, your wedding is one day in life that gets to be as extravagantly luxurious as it is possible to be. So, don’t hold back!