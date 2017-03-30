How to Protect Your Luxury Vacation Home While You’re Away

Your vacation house is your home away from home. It’s the perfect place to relax and get away from your daily grind. But do you worry about what’s happening there while you’re away? If your brain likes to wander into what-if scenarios about break-ins, floods and electrical catastrophes, give yourself peace of mind by following these tips.

Have Someone Check In

One of the easiest ways to make sure everything is secure at your vacation home is to have someone check in on it periodically. Whether it’s a neighbor, friend or hired help, ask them to go into the house every couple of weeks to make sure nothing is amiss. Ask them to get the mail, check for leaks and look for any other problems you might suspect.

Install a Security System

Deter criminals from targeting your home by installing security cameras by entryways, including the front and back doors, garage, basement and gate into the backyard. In addition, install alarms on all of your doors and windows that will alert you and the police of any break-ins. Many systems come with remote monitoring and apps that let you see who has come to your door and your alarm history.

Take Advantage of Automated Products

With smart products becoming widely available, you can automate many aspects of your home to help protect it. Set your home’s inside and outside lights on timers to make it appear like someone is there. You can do the same thing for other electronics, such as your TV or radio, and even your blinds or curtains to open and close.

You also can use a smart thermostat to regulate your home’s temperature and environment. Program your air conditioning and heat to turn on and off to make sure your pipes don’t freeze in the winter and nothing overheats during the summer. Install water sensors in your basement, garage and under the sinks to detect the possibility of a flood.

The best part about automated products is that you can monitor them remotely through an app. Make it a point to check in on your smart house so you know everything is in tip-top shape.

Schedule Regular Maintenance

You have to keep up with your house even when you’re not there. After all, you don’t want to come back to a yard full of weeds, an overflowed mailbox and dusty furniture. Having regular maintenance done on your house also makes it look like someone is living there full time, which helps prevent theft.

Hire someone to take care of your lawn during the summer and shovel snow in the winter. You also need to throw away any fliers or ads that get left on your front door. Don’t forget to schedule regular pest control as well as a cleaning service to come periodically. You can grant these people access through a smart lock if you want to be extra careful.

