Hublot extends Berluti partnership with “Classic Fusion Chronograph”

Swiss luxury watch brand Hublot is extending the partnership to its “Classic Fusion Chronograph,” with a Berluti edition using the same exceptional material. Here, the technical procedure is even more complex since the watch dial features two subdials — one at three o’clock and one at nine o’clock.

The new Berluti-edition “Classic Fusion Chronograph” has a 45mm case available in two versions: Scritto King Gold and Scritto All Black (black ceramic). The dial and strap are finished in Berluti’s Venezia leather in black or brown.

Each model is a 250-piece limited edition and comes in a “Berluti Bespoke” presentation box including a Berluti wax kit.

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com