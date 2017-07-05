Huntsman & Sons opens expanded 2030 sq ft pied-a-terre at 57th St

New US Director and NYC-based resident cutter will lead the new space

Huntsman has officially opened its doors to a new permanent pied-a-terre to meet the needs of the rapidly growing US client base. The new location, which was once legendary crooner Tony Bennett’s apartment, has been transformed into a perfectly balanced modern meets classic designed space – outfitted with a dedicated cutting room, private fitting room and double-height living area/lounge for client reception that also serves as a fabric library.

Housed in the same complex as their previous, appointment-only space at 130 W. 57th Street, the new flat is three times bigger, allowing it to serve as a proper “club” that is similar to Huntsman’s storied Savile Row location.

The expanded square footage is necessary due to the expansion of Huntsman’s hiring spree of expert staff. The house has recently appointed veteran menswear executive, Ed Turco (formerly of Lora Piano), as US Director of operations and has relocated their in-house cutter, Ralph Fitzgerald, to New York City to take on full-time cutting duties.

The pied-a-terre is an interior design sanctuary in and of itself, with an 18th century, 24-foot bookshelf from a British castle, a 1933 Betty Joel walnut art deco desk (described as her chef d’oeuvre), vintage Ado Chale tables and two 1930’s mahogany steamer trunk wardrobes made on Berkeley Street in London.

The space is also an art haven, with an original Andy Warhol portrait of Dick Banks and an Anthony McCall drawing. It also has Huntsman’s own original bespoke measurement parchment from renowned clients Ronald Reagan, Audrey Hepburn, Ralph Lauren and Hubert de Givenchy displayed throughout.

The new pied-a-terre, still intimate and private in nature in midtown Manhattan, is a propelling moment for Huntsman as it takes on aggressive growth within the States along with the House’s newly appointed staff.

Huntsman’s New York pied-a-terre is located at 130 West 57th Street, 9th floor, and appointments may be made by email at usa@h-huntsman.co.uk or by phone at 646-590-2595.

Courtesy MediaVision