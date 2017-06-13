Huntsman x TOSHI Partnership

Huntsman are pleased to announce a new partnership with the luxury tech business, TOSHI launching on Wednesday 14th June 2017 at 12pm.

TOSHI specialises in the integration of a personal home delivery service enabling Huntsman clients to elect a specific delivery time, date and service when purchasing products online.

TOSHI will automatically activate for each Huntsman client living within London’s Zone 1-3 allowing an experienced tailor to deliver the goods personally to their elected address.

As well as their chosen Huntsman attire, TOSHI will also deliver alternative sizes and further suggested product adding an additional layer to luxury delivery. The TOSHI experience assistant will also be able to provide a fitting according to the clients sizing, closing the gap between e-commerce and the in-store experience.

Courtesy MediaVision