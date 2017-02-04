Hyatt Regency London – The Churchill completes multi-million dollar renovation

In collaboration Sir Winston Churchill’s family members, the 5-star Hyatt Regency London – The Churchill has reopened following a multi-million-dollar refurbishment.

Located in London’s West End, the hotel worked closely with the family of Britain’s former prime minister on its revamp. The remodeled space contains materials like herringbone and button detailing as well as signature furniture pieces, selected to be a direct reflection of Churchill’s tastes.

Original photographs, artworks and love letters throughout the hotel are intended to represent Churchill’s relationship with his wife, Clementine. At the Churchill Bar & Terrace, designed by Spinocchia Freund, bookshelves contain a range of literature reflecting past interests of Churchill and his wife. Lawrence Holofcener’s sculpture of a young Churchill sits on the bar’s alfresco terrace and staff regularly place a fresh rose in the sculpture’s lapel every morning, just as Clementine once did.

The revamp included the addition of six new guestrooms bringing the total number of rooms and suites to 440. Three meeting and event spaces have also been designed to reflect the hotel’s contemporary-classic style and contain advanced technology including digital signage, wireless audio-visual control and retractable projector screens, among other amenities.

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com