Hyatt to open Grand Hyatt Manila

Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced today the opening of Grand Hyatt Manila, the first Grand Hyatt hotel in the Philippines. The 461-room luxury hotel tops the tallest skyscraper in the Philippines at 1,043 feet, offering breathtaking and unobstructed panoramic views of the Makati skyline and Manila Bay.

Located at the crossroads of the financial, commercial and entertainment districts of Taguig, Bonifacio Global City, the hotel offers superior service, first-class accommodations and an abundance of options within a multicultural backdrop of dramatic architecture and innovative design. Grand Hyatt Manila is expected to be the destination for impressive views and unforgettable dining experiences.

“Taguig City is known as the home of the passionate minds, and is the perfect location for the Grand Hyatt brand as it continues to flourish with business and leisure travelers in the heart of cosmopolitan Manila,” said Gottfried Bogensperger, area vice-president and general manager of Grand Hyatt Manila. “At Grand Hyatt Manila, we’ll provide guests a stay beyond the ordinary, a grand experience. From our gracious Filipino hospitality, to mind-blowing pools, panoramic views of Manila Bay and local culinary fare – we promise our guests will be able to celebrate the iconic of Manila.”

Guestrooms

Dramatic and bold, Grand Hyatt Manila’s luxurious guestrooms and suites feature a modern look with rich earth tones, honey-toned walls and deeply grained maple floors. Each guestroom boasts a pristine and elegant private bathroom retreat with richly veined gray-white marble finish, a spacious glass-enclosed shower stall, and a deep soaking tub. Sharing the same artistic statement is a powder room, conveniently separated from the bathroom area. All guestrooms include a large stained wooden desk, a 50-inch LCD TV with a Bluetooth surround sound speaker, a fully stocked minibar, bedside control panel and thermostat, a sizable lounge area with a plush couch and a walk-in closet with a safe. Natural light floods each room with floor-to-ceiling windows and mirrored walls, giving it a grand feel.

Dining and Drinking

Grand Hyatt Manila has numerous food and beverage options available within the hotel, spearheaded by its three major restaurants, with a promise to deliver a truly memorable dining experience.

The Grand Kitchen is a multi-cuisine all-day-dining restaurant that serves a variety of freshly prepared dishes in an array of show kitchens and interactive a-la-carte buffet stations.

No. 8 China House is a unique, fun and informal dining option, featuring a flavorsome culinary journey of best-loved Chinese specialties including peking duck, Chinese BBQ, homemade dim sum and Cantonese seafood, all prepared in live cooking stations, opening mid-2018.

The Peak is a bi-level entertainment center that sits at the highest floors of the hotel and features a high-energy music bar, serving excellent whiskeys, handcrafted cocktails and beverages to complement its delectable array of steaks and other grilled dishes. Guests can enjoy sipping a cocktail or indulging in a delicious meal under star-painted skies atop the skyscraper. This unique restaurant offers indoor and outdoor seating overlooking stunning, 360-degree views of the city, opening mid-2018.

For a more casual dining experience, guests can dine in the Lounge. Located in the lobby, it will be the place to see and be seen. The Lounge offers light snacks and afternoon tea. For al-fresco dining, The Pool House offers a delectable menu of comfort food, opening February 2018. On the go guests can stop by Florentine for premium pastries, opening February 2018.

Meetings and Events

Meetings, events and weddings of all sizes are elevated to the extraordinary at Grand Hyatt Manila. The hotel has several flexible meeting and event rooms spanning across 2,281 square meters. The stylish event venues make Grand Hyatt Manila an ideal hotel for meetings, conferences and social events. Beyond our defined rooms, the hotel is able to transform any space on property into a custom event venue, perfect for a bold and brilliant celebration.

The massive, jewelry-box-inspired Grand Ballroom boasts natural light and a show kitchen facility, the first-of-its-kind in the country. Other venues include the meeting room, apartments with a common loft kitchen, the Grand Salon for intimate events and the Garden Pavilion that provides indoor and al-fresco seating area for outdoor-themed events.

Wellness and Activities

Grand Hyatt Manila houses a 24-hour fitness center to cater to all guests’ training routines. The fitness center is equipped with high-tech cardio and strengthening equipment, available for guests and fitness center club members to use. Additionally, access includes detoxifying steam baths made out of salt pillars, and an elevated whirlpool with lounge beds for full body relaxation.

A little pampering goes a long way at Illume Spa, the hotel’s haven of tranquility and indulgent retreat for healing traditions, decadent massages and wellness treatments. Alternatively, guests can relax and unwind at the resort-like outdoor space on the 6th floor. A lush landscape of greenery embraces the space and complete with two expansive, turquoise swimming pools, perfect for the family.

The Fitness Center and Illume Spa will open March 1, 2018.

