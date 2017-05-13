Ian Schrager to launch latest luxury hotel concept “Public” in New York

Ian Schrager will introduce his latest luxury lifestyle hotel concept, Public, to New York’s Lower East Side early next month. The Public will aim to make modern luxury accessible to all. The brand is built on four pillars of service, style, unique experience, and value.

“I truly believe that everyone deserves a one-of-a-kind experience that lifts their spirits and makes their heart beat faster, one that elicits an emotional response and to deliver this at a reasonable price point is even more on the mark for today’s savvy and sophisticated traveler,” says Schrager.

Designed by Herzog & de Meuron, the hotel features well-balanced, communal public spaces as well as 367 guestrooms crafted in the vain of yacht cabins. Modern amenities include the Jean-Georges Vongerichten-led grab-and-go café-marketplace hybrid Louis and the Public Kitchen, which is equipped with a smoker and a wood-burning oven and grill. Diego, the Roof, and the Lobby Bar are among the hotel’s bar venues.

Manicured gardens, numerous communal workspaces, and private, indoor-outdoor event spaces will crown the building and frame unobstructed views of New York. The nightlife venue Public Arts is a multimedia performance space that will mirror the traditions of Studio 54 through a modern lens, while also hosting art programming from film screenings to musical performances to exhibitions.

Public Hotel New York opens on June 7. Rates are from $200 (£154); there is a special rate available for stays until September of $150 (£117) per night.

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com