Iberostar opens second U.S. hotel in Miami Beach

Iberostar Hotels & Resorts has opened its second U.S. property, the Iberostar Berkeley, in Miami Beach. Located at 1610 Collins Ave., Iberostar Berkeley property is steps away from the beach. “We are thrilled to launch the IBEROSTAR Berkeley in South Beach, one of the hottest spots in the world. Its pristine beaches, vibrant culture and perfect weather, combined with our excellent customer service and amenities, make it the ideal dwelling option in the area,” Enric Noguer, IBEROSTAR managing director for the Americas, said in a statement.

The owners spent $43 million to gut and redevelop the former Berkeley Shore Hotel, an art deco building built in 1940. The Collins Avenue hotel has 96 guestrooms, including 20 “premier” rooms with balconies.

The pet-friendly hotel has a fourth-floor pool and deck area and a BLT Steak restaurant.

Iberostar opened its first U.S. hotel last year when it reflagged a former Kimpton property in New York as the Iberostar 70 Park Avenue.

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com