Chopard’s classic Imperiale watch line welcomes a new interpretation for Valentine’s Day: a delightful pastel pink model artfully combining softness with sophisticated elegance, for those who love to see life through rose-tinted glasses.

When the codes of contemporary elegance draw inspiration from the grandeur of the Empire, a great classic is in the making. The Imperiale watch distils a wealth of details that are nods to the finest hours of ancient Rome. The sovereign nature of the collection is expressed through the powerful stature of the Roman numerals marking the hours, as well as through the tapered hand design reminiscent of combat daggers, while the shape of the lugs echo the tradition of imperial columns famed for their perfectly balanced proportions.

The powerful straight lines of these symbols are softened by the delicate shade of pink infusing the entire timepiece with an aura of exquisite lightness. Even the alligator leather strap takes on the tender blush of finer feelings. The dial centre adorned in old rose mother-of-pearl glows with an opulent velvety radiance. Epitomising a subtle blend of power and gentleness, the Imperiale la Vie en Rose reveals a more sensitive and romantic aspect of the Imperiale personality.

The Imperiale La Vie en Rose is a 100-piece limited edition featuring a stainless steel case.

Courtesy Chopard