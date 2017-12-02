Indulge In The Ultimate Boutique Luxury Travel With Preferred Hotels & Resorts

Get the best out of your holiday with more than just the cookie-cutter experience

Bored of your usual holiday haunts and predictable stays at the cookie-cutter big hotel brands? If you’re looking for more variety and unique stays that truly capture the authentic essence and culture of a destination, the world’s largest independent hotel brand, Preferred Hotels & Resorts, is the luxury travel booking site just for you.

With their impressive portfolio of independent hotel properties under its five distinct collections, they offer guests unique experiences in the most coveted destinations around the world; ensuring you’ll have no shortage of dream vacation spots to choose from.

Their innovative points-based iPrefer guest loyalty program along with their newly launched mobile app, makes the experience of booking more seamless and hassle-free and includes attractive incentives such as exclusive offers, upgrades & amenities as well as early check-in and late check-out, complimentary to all members for simply joining the program. To date more than 1.8 million travelers have enrolled in iPrefer programme.

With the holiday season just round the corner, why not plan an escape with your nearest and dearest, far from Singapore’s endless summer to one of the many private residences from Preferred Hotels & Resorts. Spoilt for choice with its extensive portfolio of properties that span the globe, we love the magnificent Wanda Reign Chengdu Hotel.

As a member of the Legend Collection hotels from Preferred Hotels & Resorts, the Wanda Reign Chengdu Hotel is known the world over for its elegant rooms featuring state-of-the-art modern facilities fused with chic Eastern interiors, indulgent personalised services, and unparalleled panoramic cityscape views. Situated right in the very heart of the bustling Central Business District, at the affluent intersection between Renmin South Road and the Jin River, the city’s golden commercial district also bears historical significance as the starting point of the Southern Silk Road. The central downtown location is also just a stone throw away from the city’s top attractions, allowing travellers the ease of enjoying the sights of western China such as the Qingcheng Mountain and the Giant Panda Habitat Base without the hassle of travelling the distance.

The hotel’s fastidious attention to detail extends over to the in-room amenities provided, that include a Nespresso coffee machine, silk bathrobes, iPad room control system, Ultra-widescreen TV, a BOSE stereo system and complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi. Prepare yourself for blissful nights lounging in the hand-crafted Bed of Reign featuring Talalay latex mattress from the USA and tailor-made wool bedding from New Zealand, complete with lush goose down duvet pillows. For those needing something extra to lull them into dreamland, Wanda Reign’s signature “Dream Catcher” services offers fragrances, music and bedtime reading amenities.

After a long day exploring all the sights and sounds of the bustling city, enjoy a refreshing body massage on the in-room Ogawa Massage Chair as you take in the calming views of the Jinjiang River. Alternatively, indulge in a deep-soak in bathtub with complimentary L’Occitane bath products as you catch up on your latest cable entertainment on the in-bathroom TV.

By Cai Huiling Courtesy BLLNR