InterContinental Abu Dhabi-Grand Marina opens this year

Set to debut later this year, the waterfront InterContinental Abu Dhabi-Grand Marina is informed by the region’s archaeological discoveries and historic poetry. Dallas-based interior design firm Wilson Associates drew inspiration from calligraphy in crafting the hotel, as evidenced in the furniture, artwork, and architecture. Elements of the nearby sea will also be incorporated within the design, notably in blue, teal, and green accessories and fabrics.

Upon arrival, guests will be greeted by ocean-inspired accents of blue and green, while soft, contemporary furnishings punctuate the lobby. The location informs the aesthetic of the indoor-outdoor all-day dining concept, which will revel in a beachy atmosphere and include a floor pattern reminiscent of ripples in sand. Other public spaces will include a spa, prayer room, meeting spaces, and fitness facility

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com