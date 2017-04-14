Intercontinental Bali Resort launches “Rooms With a Soul” where tradition meets luxury

InterContinental Bali Resort is renowned for showcasing the best of Bali, with the essential components of Balinese Hindu philosophies, imagery and symbolism prevalent throughout its design. The Resort follows the principals of ‘Tri Hita Karana’, which is the balance and harmony between the three sources of life – humans, nature and God, while the architecture also honours the sacred axis between the holy mountain and the sea.

InterContinental Bali Resort now continues this tradition with a comprehensive guestroom redesign programme, which sets new standards for luxury accommodation in Bali and introduces world-class room technology.

Michel Chertouh, Regional General Manager for Bali Resorts, IHG, said, “As one of the iconic resort properties for IHG, InterContinental Bali, the design of the new rooms has been conceived to bring the ‘Soul of Bali’ to life with features such as hand-painted batik prints and intricate wood carvings, coupled with personalised technologies that will set new standards in Bali.”

Guest Room Design

The interiors have been designed by the Singapore-based ‘James Park Associates’, a renowned design consultancy that has an extensive knowledge of Bali and Indonesia, and specialises in creating exceptional guestrooms that pay homage to the location. The rooms’ most unique features are the full-wall mural paintings inspired by designs found on Balinese textiles.

The bed-head backdrops feature carved wood headboard panels with geometric lattice patterns typical of those seen on traditional Balinese doorways. An impressive, circular carved artefact features prominently in each room, mounted on the fabric-panelled accent wall of each lounge area. The pendant lamps are a signature of the new InterContinental Bali guestrooms and suites, inspired by the elaborate terracotta crown finials of traditional Balinese thatched roofs. Each lamp also features a cast brass decoration depicting dragons, and Garuda – the winged messenger and carrier of the supreme god, Wishnu. The woven rattan material, ubiquitous to the tropics, is treated with an antique patina and used prominently in the wall panelling of the dressing rooms. The crafted furniture has been carefully designed to complement the hotel’s classic, vernacular architecture, while also conveying a timeless, tropical aesthetic. Indonesian wood from sustainable sources is widely used, and is combined with eye-catching accents such as tropical hardwood veneers, lacquered tobacco leaf and faux-shagreen – resembling the textured skin of a stingray, while the hand-tufted wool rugs are characterised by local patterns. The rooms are completed with thoughtfully curated thematic paintings depicting Balinese Legong dancers; the dynamic brush strokes conveying the fluid motion and stunning costumes of Bali’s most exquisite dance.

The extensive use of Indonesian marble authentically reflects the context of the bathrooms, while exotic imported stone brings a rich opulence to vanity counters and bath surrounds. Contemporary yet timeless fittings and fixtures, such as those from Hansgrohe’s ‘Citterio E’ range, complete the composition. All of the rooms retain their original teakwood flooring, carefully restored to bring new life to this rich and valuable material.

Technology

New technology and state-of-the-art facilities are being incorporated to anticipate every guest need and to meet the Resort’s ongoing environmental commitment to improve its carbon footprint and protect natural resources through the reduction of energy consumption and water usage.

To enable guests to fully relax in their rooms and to enjoy a true home away from home experience, each room will be equipped with a High Definition Smart IPTV system, with a 43-inch wall-mounted screen, offering access to thousands of high quality digital TV and radio channels from around the world, as well as movies and TV series on demand, Internet radio, YouTube channel and live streaming via a high speed Internet connection. Guests can even watch more than one channel at a time via their own Android or iPad (and iPhone) devices. Other options via the IPTV system include a messaging interface for In-Room dining and Concierge services, and facilities such as a world clock, wake up call, interactive maps and interactive flight info.

In line with the Resort’s ‘Green Engage’ sustainable environmental programme, each room is being fitted with a revolutionary energy management system featuring occupancy sensors, which will reduce negative impact and energy consumption by controlling lighting and air-conditioning thermostats when no one is present. Lights will come on automatically when the room is reoccupied and guests can change the settings for their own comfort. Halogen ceiling lights are being replaced with energy-saving LED downlights, while silent mini-bar fridges are being installed utilising an energy efficient compressor cooling unit to reduce power consumption.

The impact of overuse of ground water by tourism – with a falling water table – is being felt all over Bali. Therefore, the renovated bathrooms have been fitted with low flow shower heads that reduce the water flow to 6.3 litres per minute; low flow taps; and high efficiency dual-flush toilets, reducing water usage by up to 8 litres per flush by using only 3 – 4.5 litres at any one time. Bathrooms will be completed with an attractive range of accessories designed to harmonise with the new décor, synonymous with the style of the Resort.

Finally, for the relaxing convenience of the guests, intelligent electrical control devices will be installed. These will include a master switch beside the bed, as well as bed-top and desktop level universal power points and USB charging ports.

InterContinental Bali Resort is a 5-star luxury resort, which rests alongside the magnificent golden-sand beach of Jimbaran Bay, complete with five swimming pools, award-winning restaurants and an internationally-acclaimed spa.

The first of the re-designed Singaraja rooms will be available soon.

Courtesy InterContinental