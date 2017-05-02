InterContinental Bali Resort spotlights Peruvian flavours and experiences with Guest Chef Eduardo Enrique Montes Traverso and Farah Quinn

InterContinental Bali Resort is pleased to present the talents of guest chef, Eduardo Enrique Montes Traverso, from Peru, as well as Farah Quinn, an Indonesian celebrity chef, who will be showcasing contemporary Peruvian cuisine in a series of gastronomic dinners and cooking classes.

Chef Eduardo began his culinary career in 2007 by getting well acquainted with the impeccable preparation of Peruvian ceviches and tiraditos at a restaurant in Lima. By 2012, he had worked his way up through the ranks to open the celebrated Chef Jaime Pesaque’s ‘Calle del Medio Restaurant’ in Cusco, Peru, in the role of Executive Chef. Chef Eduardo has since moved across borders, through Pesaque’s restaurant empire, as a global ambassador of Peruvian food. He proudly introduced the new concept of Peruvian cuisine to Asia in 2013 as Executive Chef of Mayta Restaurant, Hong Kong, and in 2016, he was appointed Corporate Chef of Mayta Restaurant, Dubai, bringing contemporary Peruvian food to the United Arab Emirates. His exciting menus are based on tradition, the season, and the best regional ingredients.

Visitors and guests at InterContinental Bali Resort will now have the opportunity to experience a choice of events hosted by Chef Eduardo and Chef Farah, comprising two Peruvian cooking classes and a week of gastronomic wine pairing dinners, from 14th – 20th May 2017. Morning cooking classes take place on Tuesday, 16th May 2017 and Friday, 19th May 2017, followed by lunch at Bella Cucina.

Peruvian cuisine is fascinating and wide-ranging, reflecting the country’s three main geographical zones: the coast, the Andean highlands and the jungle. Pre-Inca and Inca staples are combined with influences from various immigrant cultures. Each region, and indeed each town, has its own local delicacies, with ingredients dependent upon landscape and climate. Potatoes are a notable staple as Peru boasts more than 3800 varieties.

Chef Eduardo’s à la carte and set menus feature beautifully presented hot and cold appetizers, such as Peru’s flagship dish, ‘Ceviche Mixto’, containing sparklingly-fresh raw seafood marinated in a piquant dressing with squid ink, sweet potato puree, crispy shallots, scallop foam and the delicious ingredient known as ‘leche de tigre’ or tiger’s milk. Main courses include ‘Chupe de Cangrejo’, which is a crab stew with corn, rice, fava beans, poached egg and chilli oil, as well as the famous ‘Lomo Saltado’ – strips of tenderloin beef steak sautéed with soy sauce, chillies, onions, tomatoes and egg, and served with French fries. Delectable desserts include Mango Suspiro, which is a fresh twist on a classic known as ‘Sigh of Lima’, comprising condensed milk and mango draped with port-infused meringue. Also on offer is ‘Tres Leches’, a rich, moist, ‘three-milk’ traditional cake, soaked in evaporated milk, sweetened condensed milk, and cream, and topped with banana ice cream.

Experience, learn, and delight in the fruits of your labor at one of Chef Eduardo’s personally hosted Peruvian cooking classes, on either Tuesday, 16th May 2017 or Friday, 19th May 2017 from 10 am – 1.30 pm, starting from IDR 800,000 ++, per person, including lunch at Bella Cucina.

Relish Chef Eduardo’s outstanding creations at his Gastronomic Dinners, which will take place from 14th – 20th May 2017, from 6.30 pm onwards, starting from IDR 700,000++ per person.

