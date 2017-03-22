Introducing DarbyMade: The Online Destination for Quality Gifts, Handmade In Britain

Gift buying can be difficult – with dedicated online gift retailers focusing on quantity over quality and the small pool of British-made products, UK retailer DarbyMade’s aim is to become the go-to destination for authentic handmade gifts. Alongside this, DarbyMade wants to support the skilled craftspeople of Britain by bringing you a carefully curated selection of each maker’s highest quality items.

As a new UK retailer specialising in handmade, high quality gifts that are made to cherish, and will add style and class to the buyer’s home/office, it is DarbyMade’s mission to celebrate traditional homegrown craftsmanship and support the best craftspeople to keep skills alive for future generations. DarbyMade does this by seeking out the most talented makers in the UK and handpicking a small, curated selection of their work. This creates an authentic collection of products with provenance that provides a unique gifting experience for both giver and recipient.

After spending 20 years advising and supporting other businesses, Paul Jardine decided to create DarbyMade. With a huge number of influences and aspirations, Paul Jardine named the business after his grandmother who came from a generation that insisted on quality and goods that would last for years – a feature that is central to all DarbyMade’s gifts. Enabling any recipient to discover the skill and craftsmanship gone in to making their gift, DarbyMade wants to come away from the usual compromise of ‘fast fashion’.

Establishing itself as the name that will be synonymous with quality, hand-crafted and thoughtful gifts, DarbyMade offers a full range of handmade products. These include silk ties weaved in a 225-year-old Suffolk mill, belts made from leather tanned using oak bark at the UK’s oldest tannery, and tablet stands made from original timber from HMS Victory.

With the aim of addressing and reversing trends that have caused the rise of ‘fast fashion’, DarbyMade wants to raise awareness of the brands it works with and the underlying makers, revealing the stories that make each of its handmade gifts unique and celebrating the skills of each British maker.

Courtesy MediaVision