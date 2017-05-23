Introducing Huntsman Ready-To-Wear Spring/Summer ‘17

Designed by Creative Director and Head Cutter Campbell Carey to offer clients a versatile and performance-driven selection for the warmer months, Huntsman’s SS17 ready-to-wear collection boasts tailoring that reflects Huntsman’s bespoke creations – making dressing for any occasion as elegant and effortless as possible.

Hand tailored in England, featuring the signature one-button silhouette, suiting remains the backbone of the collection, cut in lightweight cloths that combine a traditional bespoke character with high-performance. Suggesting their navy and mid-grey sharkskin two-piece suits as a sophisticated starting point, (both tailored in lightweight worsted with a smooth finish), Huntsman have designed the pieces to go anywhere and do anything in an elegant and understated fashion.

Complementing these two pieces, the Savile Row house also have their signature navy tonic suit, refined for 2017. A key piece for the season, the design uses a 60% mohair cloth, which lends its strength, lightness and a clean-cut finish. Perfect for business with a pale striped shirt and tie, or with an open-collared poplin shirt for dinner or drinks in the evenings.

Weekend wear and tailored separates also feature prominently in the collection, with Carey introducing a number of timeless designs with a focus on high-performing natural fibres. Alongside the lightweight navy cashmere blazer, perfect for business or pleasure, Huntsman also introduce two sports coats in soft natural linen and a timeless shade of navy; each with chic details taken from the house’s archives.

Notable pieces of the new collection include a 100% bamboo sports jacket made with a precious and sustainable bamboo cloth that behaves like silk and is just as breathable and considerably more hard-wearing. The result is a unique jacket that performs brilliantly right through the season.

The collection also reveals the new Huntsman shirt, made from handpicked 100% Egyptian cotton, woven in Italy and hand-dyed in Europe, representing a highly successful collaboration with Jermyn Street’s Turnbull & Asser. In developing the new design, Creative Director Campbell Carey has created a shirt that complements the life and style of the modern gentleman: looking smart on the go, with or without a tie. He’s partly achieved that through the introduction of two floating collars, the Huntsman and Hammick, named after our legendary Head Cutter Colin Hammick.

A testimony to the uncompromising craftsmanship and attention to detail that is so integral to Huntsman’s bespoke tailoring, the new season ready-to-wear collection offers an elegant, versatile and practical range of beautifully made menswear, intended to make dressing for the warmer months considerably more simple and enjoyable for the sartorial gent.

Courtesy MediaVision