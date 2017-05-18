Introducing the new Singaraja Lounge at InterContinental Bali Resort

Guests staying in the recently renovated Singaraja Rooms, the Classic Duplex Suites, and the Newly Renovated Duplex Suites at InterContinental Bali Resort can now enjoy the comforts of the elegant new Singaraja Lounge. This spacious, yet cosy, air-conditioned haven with its polished parquet floor, pots of white orchids, Balinese artefacts and an impressive series of paintings by a local artist, is an exclusive sanctuary for social interaction while also being a cool and quiet place to escape from the heat of the day. The lounge offers a library of books, a writing desk, deeply cushioned sofas and chairs, and WiFi Internet access. Daily newspapers and a good selection of magazines are provided along with tea & coffee making facilities, chilled drinking water, biscuits and fruit.

The Singaraja Lounge also features a Concierge Desk that is staffed from 7am until 10pm by a savvy ‘In the Know’ team, which is proud to offer insider destination tips from the surrounding area, and beyond, to ensure that guests get the absolute most out of their holiday in Bali. The aim is to enrich guests’ stay with activities that will take them up close and personal to the unique character of this tropical location – from traditional culinary experiences, to scouring the lesser-known markets for curios and trinkets, to being invited to watch a traditional village Hindu ceremony, and much more.

The Singaraja Lounge is open 24 hours a day and can be accessed after 10pm with the use of the guest keycard provided exclusively for guests staying in the Singaraja Rooms, the Classic Duplex Suites and the Newly Renovated Duplex Suites.

Courtesy InterContinental Bali Resort