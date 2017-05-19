Introducing Thomas Pink’s High Summer linen collection with Baird McNutt

Thomas Pink is proud to present a new collaboration with Baird McNutt, a legendary Irish linen mill with over 100 years of craftsmanship.

Steeped in tradition and knowledge, Baird McNutt’s century of industry experience in creating exceptionally fine linen, combined with its contemporary approach to design, adds a distinct edge to the discerning man’s summer wardrobe.

The new High Summer collection introduces a cool palette of solid seasonal colours in mélange designs. The use of a jacquard weave and space dye effects not traditionally associated with linen result in a richness and almost 3D quality to this unique and original collection. The relaxed classic fit and semi cutaway collar make the shirts ideal for those truly tranquil dress down days or trips abroad, and the washed linen will continue to get softer with every wear.

Baird McNutt prides itself in using traditional Irish methods to produce the highest quality material. The family business of Baird was established in 1912, and the original factory was one of the last built as part of the Irish linen revolution. It was equipped with four hundred Atherton looms, which had been modified from the cotton trade.

Despite surviving and prospering following the depression of the 1930’s, the demand for linen handkerchiefs – it’s then primary output – disappeared as fashion changed, and the company took the decision in the late 1960’s to change from handkerchief production to apparel production. At the same time the company was offered the design services of the McNutt family in Donegal, and the combination of the two families created the brand Baird McNutt Irish linen, which is known throughout the world.

Today Baird McNutt Irish linen is a unique brand built on centuries of tradition and skill. In the world of mass-market production, it stands out as a beacon of true authenticity.

Courtesy MediaVision