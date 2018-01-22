Is Luxury Sportswear Worth “The Hype”

Remember when showing up in yoga pants and trainers anywhere outside of the gym was once frowned upon? Yeah, so do we. Yet today’s street-style icons and athletic professionals flaunt their healthy lifestyle 24/7 by donning luxury trainers and high-performance sportswear.

It’s apparent that the athleisure trend is massively here to stay. And it’s not just a trend. It’s a lifestyle. Fashion houses have been quick to jump on the bandwagon with Chanel, Dior and Louis Vuitton all offering couture sneakers, and Fendi, Chloé and Hermès are launching capsule collections specially designed for specific activities like skiing and cross-fitting.

High-end retailers are all starting to invest in campaigns dedicated to athleisure and luxury sportswear. The luxury e-tailer Net-a-Porter launched ‘Net-a-Porter Sport Channel’ – designed for over ten sports including golf, yoga and dance – but is this new age of Luxury Sportswear worth the hype.

Fitness clothing at its core is designed for aiding performance – not necessarily looking good. Sportswear used to be about working up a sweat, but now it’s about sending a message about who you are and what your standing is. O n the outside, many of the more reasonably priced fitness ranges could give luxury labels like Sweaty Betty or Lululemon a run for their money, but what lies beneath? Can a pair of £10 leggings really survive a serious spin class more than once or twice?