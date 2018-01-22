Is Luxury Sportswear Worth “The Hype”

Remember when showing up in yoga pants and trainers anywhere outside of the gym was once frowned upon? Yeah, so do we. Yet today’s street-style icons and athletic professionals flaunt their healthy lifestyle 24/7 by donning luxury trainers and high-performance sportswear.
It’s apparent that the athleisure trend is massively here to stay. And it’s not just a trend. It’s a lifestyle. Fashion houses have been quick to jump on the bandwagon with Chanel, Dior and Louis Vuitton all offering couture sneakers, and Fendi, Chloé and Hermès are launching capsule collections specially designed for specific activities like skiing and cross-fitting.
High-end retailers are all starting to invest in campaigns dedicated to athleisure and luxury sportswear. The luxury e-tailer Net-a-Porter launched ‘Net-a-Porter Sport Channel’ – designed for over ten sports including golf, yoga and dance – but is this new age of Luxury Sportswear worth the hype.
Often, you pay for what you get, and so sticking to the higher end brands or even up-market highstreet ranges are your best bet. While you don’t need to spend a fortune to look gym fi, it’ll take a bit of careful shopping. It’s important to remember that just because something is labelled “Activewear” or “Workout” doesn’t mean it’s built for Bikram.
Our advice? Try and seek out hi-tech bras and leggings – because these are what will take the more wear during your workouts. For the rest make sure you choose the right level equipment for the job – so loose and light for yoga; tight and fast-dry for running.
Remeber that if you’re now able to wear your workout gear to social events, it’s worth spending that bit more and going luxury with your selection. Buying cheap can often mean buying twice, so be careful with your choices and invest in items that you know will last that little bit longer.
