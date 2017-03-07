Jaguar Land Rover at Geneva Motor Show

7 March, 2017 Geneva, Switzerland: Jaguar Land Rover has unveiled three ground breaking new vehicles at the Geneva Motor Show – the Range Rover Velar, Jaguar I-PACE Concept and ‘Project Hero’ a bespoke humanitarian version of the Land Rover Discovery.

The Range Rover Velar and, for the first time in Europe, the Jaguar I-PACE Concept represent major innovations in their segments, sharing a compelling combination of iconic British design and creative engineering.

‘Project Hero’ has been created by Jaguar Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations in partnership with the Austrian Red Cross features innovative drone technology and will be trialled by emergency response teams over the next year.

Watch highlights of JLR’s Geneva Motor Show exhibit:

The fourth Range Rover

The new Range Rover Velar is another new chapter in the Jaguar Land Rover story. True to the company’s tradition of engineering integrity, it establishes the capability, quality and technology trends of tomorrow.

A cleaner future

Jaguar Land Rover is working towards a cleaner future, with ultra-clean diesels and petrol engines, BEVS, PHEVs, MHEVS all in its strategic plans. By 2020 the company will offer customers the option of electrification on all its new cars.

The Jaguar I-PACE, Jaguar’s first electric performance SUV Concept, has been engineered without compromise to deliver a brilliant package, long-distance range, fast charging times and exhilarating performance.

Technology for good

Project Hero is an advanced communication vehicle created to support Jaguar Land Rover’s partnership with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the world’s largest humanitarian network.

Courtesy DNA