Jaguar Land Rover launches VR experience to accelerate car shopping

British automaker Jaguar Land Rover is making new models available to view in its showrooms in a faster timeframe with the help of virtual reality.

After piloting the technology for the launch of its F-Pace in the United Kingdom last year, the brand will be using its virtual reality experience to introduce each of its 2017 models to consumers. Using a digital platform makes it easier for potential buyers to make a decision before a physical model has arrived at a point of sale.

First look

Jaguar Land Rover’s experience will arrive across its network of dealers by the end of the month. While it will be used for all models throughout this year, the VR initiative is launching with the Land Rover Discovery.

While wearing a VR headset, consumers can take a tour of the car and interact with the model. Animations explain key features such as technical specifications, and the wearer can also view the inside of the car from all angles.

Aside from the headset, the experience is also accessible on a tablet, allowing a consumer to revisit key aspects of the car as they are considering a purchase. This acts as a visual aid as a salesperson talks them through options.

“As if our vehicles weren’t exciting enough already, this new way of buying a car will engage customers further with our innovative capabilities,” said Andy Goss, Jaguar Land Rover Group sales operations director. “The VR experience will also help retailers to break the ice with customers and inject even more fun into the process of buying our vehicles.”

Digital tactics have enabled automakers to reconfigure the showroom experience.

Audi is one of the brands making moves in digitization. In 2012, the brand opened its first Audi City virtual showroom in London.

Within Audi City locations, the automaker’s entire line is displayed on screens that respond based on consumer movement, enabling the brand to bring the dealership experience to the heart of major cities, where retail space is typically compact. This has helped Audi boost its sales volumes and grow its retail footprint, with 16 locations opened in 2014 and upcoming outposts planned for Shanghai, Paris, Rome, Barcelona, Moscow and New York (see story).

Jaguar Land Rover recently brought vehicle buying into the digital space through a partnership with Rockar.

The brand established an online retail Web site and corresponding showroom in the Westfield Stratford mall last fall, becoming the first premium automaker to allow individuals to purchase a car entirely online. A reflection of changing consumer needs, this move enables potential owners to explore in-person and then complete the purchase transaction at a time and place convenient for them (see story).

