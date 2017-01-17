Je t’aime… like no other

zChocolat Valentine’s Day Collection is the Gold Standard for Romance

AIX EN PROVENCE, FRANCE: Ultra-luxury chocolatier zChocolat’s recently announced 2017 Valentine’s Day Collection delivers romance with an unapologetically indulgent flair. Featuring 16 products availablein a widerange of packaging and price-points, the collection is zChocolat’s most lavish contribution yet to a holiday already defined by decadent gifts.

Available for a limited-time only, all products in the Valentine’s Day Collection are adorned with a d elicately designed key insignia. An elegant nod to the liberating power of pure love, it is one of many artisanal touches that sets the collection apart.

While every member of the Valentine’s Day Collectio n brings together zChocolat’s characteristic fine French chocolate and incomparably on-point packaging, the Romantic Sapphire Gold is particularly noteworthy. Comprised of 12 heart-shaped dark-chocolate confections filled with fleur de sel caramel and coated in pure 24-karat edible gold, it’s an un expectedly indulgent offering guaranteed to raise the standard for gourmet Valentine’s Day gifting. Even long after the chocolates themselves have been enjoyed, the accompanying dark mahogany box with gold filigree details will remain a treasured keepsake for years to come.

The Romantic Sapphire Gold 2 Pc is another selection that similarly brings together the best of luxury gifting with a flair for sentiment. Featuring two gold leaf-covered chocolate hearts surrounded by ten dark chocolate hearts, it’s a visually striking–and palate-pleasing–tribute to the improbable magic of soulmates.

Handcrafted in France, each zChocolat creation embodies the passion and elegance that make this region the world’s most romantic destination. Widely-celebrat ed for their distinctively-shaped line of signature chocolates, developed by World Champion Chocolatier Pascal Caffet, zChocolat has strived to epitomize the expression “chic à la française” since its founding in 1999.

The zChocolat Valentine’s Day Collection, along with a wide range of other distinguished chocolate products, are available online exclusively at their website, www.zchocolat.com. All zChocolat gifts can be shipped directly from France to destinations around the world for a flat rate of EUR 18.00.

Courtesy zChocolat