Jumeirah celebrates success at world luxury travel awards

Jumeirah Vittaveli in the Maldives has been named Global Hotel of the Year and Jumeirah Messilah Beach Hotel and Spa in Kuwait was named Luxury Business Hotel of the Year at the World Luxury Hotel Awards 2017 held in Switzerland.

Jumeirah Vittaveli was also named global winner for Best Luxury Island Resort and continent winner for Best Luxury Family Beach Resort. The Royal Residence at Jumeirah Vittaveli was named continent winner for Best Luxury Beachfront Villa, Best Luxury Hideaway Villa and Best Luxury Private Villa – an incredible overall result for Jumeirah Vittaveli.

Jumeirah Messilah Beach Hotel and Spa also took home awards for LuxuryEco/Green Hotel and Luxury Beach Resort. The hotel was named Luxury Destination Spa and Luxury Wellness Spa at the World Luxury Spa Awards 2017.

Jumeirah Vittaveli’s general manager, Amit Majumder, received the awards at a grand event held in St Moritz, Switzerland. “I’m overwhelmed by the awards we received tonight. I can only say a very big Thank You to my team who has worked so hard to get us where we are today. And to our guests who continue to show their love for our little piece of paradise by returning regularly. We will continue to surprise you and strive to be worthy of this immense recognition. Being named Global Hotel of the Year 2017 in a fierce competitive field truly is the epitome of our recognitions this year.”

Savino Leone, general manager, Jumeirah Messilah Beach Hotel and Spa, said: “We are deeply touched and proud to receive worldwide recognition for our continuous efforts in luxury hospitality in Kuwait. This coveted award is another testament to our brand promise of delivering exceptional guest experiences. It has been a great and successful year and we only hope to elevate our benchmarks of excellence in services in the years to come.”

Courtesy TradeArabia News Service