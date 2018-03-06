Jumeirah to operate new luxury resort in Abu Dhabi

Jumeirah has signed an agreement with Abu Dhabi United Hospitality LLC to operate Jumeirah Al Wathba Desert Resort in Abu Dhabi.

Spread over an area of more than 20,000 metres square and located 50 km to the south east of Abu Dhabi, Jumeirah Al Wathba Desert Resort will comprise of 90 hotel rooms and 13 villas, with complementary premium facilities, including all-day-dining, pool and rooftop bars, Talise spa and an offsite desert camp, along with other leisure options as well as conference and meeting facilities.

Due to open in September 2018, the Arabian-style hotel will be developed by hospitality company, Abu Dhabi United Hospitality and operated by Jumeirah.

Sultan Al Hemeiri, managing director, Abu Dhabi United Hospitality said they are “excited” about developing Jumeirah Al Wathba Desert Resort, which he said will attract international attention, bolstering UAE’s tourism potential.

“The resort will leverage the scenic and calm desert landscape providing a rich and luxurious experience to tourists and residents alike,” Al Hemeiri said.

“We are pleased to work with a home-grown global hospitality brand with a strong track record such as Jumeirah Group, and we look forward to a fruitful partnership to support Abu Dhabi’s Leadership on establishing a key tourist destination.”

Marc Dardenne, Jumeirah’s chief operating officer, added: “Jumeirah Al Wathba Desert Resort will be the 12th luxury Jumeirah hotel in the UAE and this innovative project offers Jumeirah a wonderful opportunity to showcase our truly Arabian hospitality.”

Jumeirah currently has 20 hotels and resorts around the world in its luxury portfolio. It also has a strong pipeline, with 18 hotel management agreements signed for Jumeirah hotels and resorts, and a further five agreements in place for its recently launched second brand, Zabeel House by Jumeirah.

Courtesy Arabian Business