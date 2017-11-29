Jumeirah Vittaveli brings the first ever skating rink to the Maldives

Jumeirah Vittaveli Resort brings a new first to the Maldives this festive season with the opening of the destination’s first ice rink. The rink allows guests to be carried away into a small winter wonderland of their own while being enveloped by the warmth of the tropics.

An experience unlike any other, guests can take a dip in the warm waters of the Indian Ocean, then step off the white sandy beaches and into a pair of skates to glide over the resort’s glistening ice skating rink. Launching shortly before Christmas, the ice rink adds a little more magic to this already enchanting season.

In its quest to constantly surprise guests, the resort management has found a way to transport winter cheer into a tropical climate while still adhering to their core beliefs as a property aiming to improve its sustainability wherever possible. The ice rink has been built in partnership with Glice®, a company that manufactures artificial ice plates. Glice® offers ice skating indoor and outdoor anytime and in any climate conditions. Contrary to a conventional ice skating rink, a complex molecular technology makes Glice® synthetic ice rinks function entirely without water and at a zero-energy level.

Jumeirah Vittaveli’s festive season will be celebrated with a carnival around the globe theme this year. Guests will enjoy lavish gala dinners at Samsara Beach, live bands and dance troupes, Santa Claus will visit on Christmas Day, and December 31 will see a vibrant New Year’s party including DJ, fire dance, and fireworks.

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com