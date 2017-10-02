Kempinski Launches Redesigned KEMPINSKI DISCOVERY Loyalty Programme

With enhanced benefits for loyal guests of Kempinski hotels, in its 76 destinations across more than 30 countries, the redesigned KEMPINSKI DISCOVERY Loyalty Programme sees recognition taken to the next level, with rewards both within the hotel and beyond. Programme members will enjoy a journey through each KEMPINSKI DISCOVERY tier level, with immediate benefits tailored specifically to their preferences and ranging from room upgrades and late check-out / early check-in, to early access to exclusive offers, concessions at Kempinski restaurants, a dedicated Butler Service and personalised chef services.

The most loyal Kempinski guests, at the highest tier level, will be eligible for entry into an exclusive new KEMPINSKI PRIVATE CONCIERGE. This invitation-only club offers unparalleled privileges, such as a dedicated private concierge, invitations and behind-the-scenes access to the most selective events in each destination, as well as a 24/7 membership service line and preferential rates on complementary luxury services.

More than just points, KEMPINSKI DISCOVERY offers money-can’t-buy-experiences to recognise and appreciate loyal guests, all with a unique Kempinski touch. A key feature of the programme is the Local Experience where guests can explore the culture of each destination. Whether it’s a rare elephant ride in the jungle, a private tour of a Geneva watch factory usually closed to the public, a traditional ‘Adumu’ dance with Masai warriors in Kenya, or a tour of Malta’s presidential palace and gardens, these experiences present the best of local gastronomy, culture and craftsmanship.

Commenting on the newly designed programme, Amanda Elder, SVP Business Development at Kempinski Hotels, said: “Recognising our valued guests in a very personal way, KEMPINSKI DISCOVERY reflects our unique approach to personalised and authentic service. With this programme, we aim to build even stronger connections between Kempinski and our most loyal guests, cultivating the preference of Kempinski as the go-to choice for elevated, luxury travel experiences.”

Kempinski remains a proud partner of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands. Members of KEMPINSKI DISCOVERY will receive enhanced benefits during their stay at Kempinski hotels around the world while also enjoying loyalty privileges when travelling to other GHA properties.

