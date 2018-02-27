Kempinski’s Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi crowned as a Five Star property by Forbes Travel Guide

Forbes Travel Guide revealed this week its prestigious list of Five-Star properties, and Kempinski‘s Emirates Palace is thrilled to be included in the exclusive set of six Five-Star hotels out of thousands located in the Middle East and Africa.

Forbes Travel Guide has been rating hotels since 1968—the company celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. In addition, this is also a landmark time for Forbes Travel Guide, as it marks its debut ratings in the Middle East and Africa.

The exacting process involved Forbes Travel Guide sending a team of expert inspectors to anonymously evaluate properties based on approximately 900 standards. While the team inspects both service and facility, its Star Rating system emphasizes service. According to Forbes Travel Guide, a hotel experience goes beyond looks — how it makes you feel is what you will remember most.

“Forbes Travel Guide is a trusted source of information to assist guests in making informed decisions, and Emirates Palace is honoured to receive the distinction of being named one of its few Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Hotels. The new rating system establishes our hotel as being among the world’s finest establishments recognised for delivering exceptional service and bespoke experiences to every guest,” said General Manager Martin Cramer. “The achievement is a testament to the service philosophy of our hotel, which is to become synonymous with individualistic luxury in hospitality. I wish to share this recognition with my engaging and passionate team who strive every day to deliver uncompromising service to every guest.”

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com