Kentucky Derby Presents An Attractive Opportunity For Luxury Brands

The race itself might be “the fastest two minutes in sports,” but the Kentucky Derby presents plenty of time and opportunities for its partners to mix and mingle with the 170,000 fans in attendance.

“There’s a party for everyone,” said Kristin Warfield, vice president of sales and partnerships at Churchill Downs.

“It’s about us creating experiences for a variety of different attendees. It’s understanding who’s coming and where they’re going to be in the facility, and then we customize our partnerships to each area.”

For Sentient Jet, the Preferred Private Aviation Partner of the Derby, Kentucky Oaks, and Churchill Downs, the relationship allows access to the type of high-net worth individuals and business executives who might be interested in on-demand jet charter.

And there’s reason to believe the interest is there considering 600-800 private jets will go in and out of Louisville during Derby Week.

More than simply an opportunity to introduce itself to potential customers, however, Sentient Jet sees it as an opportunity to thank and entertain its current members as well.

“We’ll have our first ever brand ambassador this year, Bobby Flay,” said Andrew Collins, CEO of Sentient Jet.

Flay will prepare a southern-inspired, Kentucky-influenced menu for Sentient Jet’s Derby Day Breakfast and a special bourbon cocktail. A horse racing aficionado himself, Flay will also be sharing his betting tips and picks for race.

In addition to hosting clients in its Jockey Club suite, Sentient Jet will have two chocolate bars strategically placed within Churchill Downs and will likely seal a partnership with a horse before the race. Last year, Sentient Jet made a lucky pick when it partnered with Nyquist, who would go on to win and increase its visibility.

“We got on camera with Nyquist last year and garnered well over $1 million worth of impressions and saw a huge social media uptick,” said Collins.

Sentient Jet also expands its service during the Derby with its Derby Air service, which allows non-cardholders to book travel without a commitment to its Jet Card program. Collins says they’re coordinating 50-75 jets this year in and out of Louisville with well over 200 passengers who are clients, a 30% increase over last year.

Churchill Downs will welcome approximately 170,000 fans for the Kentucky Derby

And it’s not just the Kentucky Derby that attracts high-net worth individuals and the luxury brands that cater to them – it’s a lifestyle being catered to across horse racing.

“Now more than ever, prominent horse races like the Kentucky Derby and Breeders’ Cup are viewed as luxury lifestyle and entertainment events and a great way for sponsors to connect with consumers,” said Breeders’ Cup CEO and president Craig Fravel.

“Putting on two days of world championship horse racing is where it all starts for us, but we are also trying to create an event that offers a greater lifestyle experience – combining the best horses, jockeys, trainers and purses in the sport with world-class hospitality, high-end fashion and luxury entertainment events throughout Breeders’ Cup World Championship week.

“Because of these concentrated efforts, the appeal of Breeders’ Cup has grown to capture the attention of a new, broad audience of fans and sponsors, particularly in the luxury space – and this trend can be seen at other major racing events like the Kentucky Derby.”

Another premium brand Churchill Downs has attracted this year is The Ghirardelli Chocolate Company. Warfield says Ghirardelli is capitalizing on the increasing popularity of in-home Derby parties.

“Twenty-five percent of people are watching the Derby in a party setting with an average of 18 people,” said Warfield. “People want to be really authentic with the recipes they cook and prepare.”

Ghirardelli’s culinary team partnered with the head chefs at Churchill Downs to create two signature desserts that will be served at the track and shared with fans that include the new Ghirardelli Bourbon Caramel Squares.

We’re sharing easy entertaining ideas for your Kentucky Derby viewing party. Discover more here: https://t.co/3pvjL2Fk5M @oleanderandpalm pic.twitter.com/YN5NUsZpSU — GhirardelliChocolate (@LoveGhirardelli) April 27, 2017

Grey Goose, a long-standing partner of Churchill Downs, has significant activation throughout Derby Week, including being the official partner of the signature cocktail on Oaks Day, the Oaks Lily.

“When you look at the marriage of their brand and our brand and the elevation that has taken place, its one plus one equals three,” said Warfield.

“Kentucky Oaks Day is a brand we’ve been building for many years, and Grey Goose worked synergistically with us to build that day.”

Although it may not be the main event, it’s quite the opening act. Churchill Downs expects approximately 125,000 people to be on property for Kentucky Oaks Day.

By Kristi Dosh Courtesy Forbes

