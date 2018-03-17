Koenigsegg is Already Working on its Next Supercar

Koenigsegg didn’t show off a new supercar at this year’s Geneva Motor Show, but next year will be a different story.

Speaking to Top Gear, Christian von Koenigsegg confirmed a replacement for the Agera is on the way and will make its debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. Touted as being even more capable than the Agera RS, the next supercar from the Swedish automaker will be “more race-like,” said the CEO, who also promised it will be even more extreme. Although the car doesn’t yet exist, the company is showing it to customers in virtual reality this year.

He also shared some details about the supercar, saying it won’t use any form of electrification, sticking to the company’s twin-turbo V8 engine. It will rev up to 8,800 rpm and it will be manufactured from all billet aluminum, shedding around 44 pounds (20 kilograms) from the current engine. Overall, the car will be lighter and more track-focused than the Regera.

Don’t expect to see the Direct Drive transmission in the Agera replacement. Since it is more track focused, it will use a conventional paddle-shift gearbox. It will, however, retain Koenigsegg’s signature open-top, targa-roof bodystyle.

