L.U.C XPS – Less is more

With new dials and a case featuring finely reworked details, the evolution of the L.U.C XPS collection subtly asserts itself as purer and more refined ever. Its understated elegance is based on the finishing and flair for detail typical of the L.U.C collection. A number of variations on materials and colours make the new L.U.C XPS a collection from which each modern gentleman can select exactly the right model in accordance with his personal style.

The L.U.C XPS has always been a wristworn paragon of chic understatement, an indispensable complement to a well-cut and nicely fitted pinstriped suit or a seven-fold silk tie. While this naturally elegant watch continues to evolve, its refinement, its attitude and its relevance remain intact.

The first L.U.C XP model was launched by the Manufacture in 2006. It already displayed all the distinctive features of the L.U.C XPS: an ultra-slim case, a movement with automatic winding via a micro-rotor and a generous power reserve, as well as an exceptionally elegant dial and a distinguished appearance. This pillar of the L.U.C collection has been repeatedly interpreted through new versions, all infused with the elegance of the great Chopard chronometers. Ten years after the first L.U.C XP watch, the new L.U.C XPS is now purer and more refined than ever.

Timeless style for the modern gentleman

Elegance is the ability to adapt to circumstances with natural poise and instinctive panache. To appear to one’s best advantage whatever the occasion or the dress code. The L.U.C XPS thus becomes an indispensable ally for all men of taste. It is expressed through a complete range of colours and materials. The stainless steel *Ludwig Mies van der Rohe

version exudes the elegance of the fundamental colours of the masculine wardrobe. The grey of its case is matched by its grained white dial. The more precious and yet subtly restrained 18-carat white gold L.U.C XPS frames a black dial; while the warmly glowing 18-carat rose gold version is offset by a silver-toned dial. Finally, the L.U.C XPS in 950 platinum features a blue dial and bears the “Poinçon de Genève” quality hallmark.

The L.U.C XPS remains true to its style and its fit. It continues to measure 40 mm in diameter and 7.2 mm thick, an ideally ergonomic ratio corresponding to ideal proportions. Its lugs have been slightly trimmed down to ensure an even more comfortable feel, enabling it to sit even more smoothly and naturally on the wrist. Its sapphire crystal has been gently domed to ensure it slips smoothly under a shirt sleeve and accentuates the softness of its lines.

Signature features of the L.U.C collection

The new L.U.C XPS models adopt the L.U.C signature finishing for the first time, while their dial takes on new textures: finely grained for the stainless steel version, and sunburst for the gold variations. The slender rays of light are centred on the logo appearing beneath the two applied Arabic numerals expressing the cardinal-point status of the 12 o’clock indication.

Classic Dauphine-type hands are replaced here by the fusée Dauphine-type hands that are an integral part of the L.U.C collection design codes. Inspired by the 1930s, these highly structured three-dimensional iterations lend a discreetly sophisticated touch to the L.U.C XPS. Its hour-markers are shaped like raised and facetted arrows. The case finishing has also evolved and is now satin-brushed, striking a pleasing contrast with a rounded polished bezel. Finally, the inscription “Chronometer” appears under the logo in order to affirm both the rank and the vocation of Chopard Manufacture movements.

Mechanical nobility

The L.U.C XPS models are powered by movements that are automatically wound by a micro-rotor, whose high inertia optimises efficiency and guarantees between 58 and 65 hours of operation depending on the model. The L.U.C XPS stainless steel models are equipped with the 96.50-L variation, while the 18-carat gold versions feature Calibre 96.12-L with an engraved 22-carat solid gold rotor. Platinum L.U.C XPS watches are driven by Calibre 96.01-L, also equipped with a gold rotor, and above all bearing the prestigious “Poinçon de Genève” quality hallmark certifying the excellence of its finishing, as well as that of the watch as a whole.

Within the XPS letters composing its name, the “S” refers to the small seconds at 6 o’clock. The latter is required by the Swiss Official Chronometer Testing Institute (COSC) and enables it to read off the precision of the movements submitted for certification. All the L.U.C XPS models, as well as all L.U.C watches equipped with this hand, are inspected and approved by this official body, which awards the much-coveted chronometer title. Sweeping steadily around the dial, it epitomises that most elementary expression of elegance, regarded as the politeness of princes: punctuality.

Courtesy Chopard